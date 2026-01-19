‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel officially in production

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel officially in production

The title treatment for ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is officially in production.

Prime Video has announced that cameras have started rolling on the upcoming sequel movie Red, White & Royal Wedding. The streaming service made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

“we’re so beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production!” the video’s caption reads.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

“Welcome back!” Galitzine said in the video, before Zakhar Perez said, “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.”

“Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Galitzine continued, before Zakhar Perez said, “We’re not getting married.”

“That’s a long ways off at this point,” Galitzine said.

But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston said in a press release. 

Babbit said she’s thrilled to be back in the “queer love universe” after she directed But I’m a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

“We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy,” Babbit said. “I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Victorious’ spinoff series ‘Hollywood Arts’ moves to Netflix
‘Victorious’ spinoff series ‘Hollywood Arts’ moves to Netflix
The cast of ‘Hollywood Arts.’ (Netflix)

Netflix is ready to make the Victorious spinoff shine.

The streamer has picked up the upcoming series Hollywood Arts, starring Daniella Monet, who will reprise her Victorious role of Trina Vega. The sequel show was first developed at Nickelodeon and has now been licensed to Netflix.

Hollywood Arts will span 26 episodes and debut on Netflix in 2026, followed by releases on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

The show will follow Trina, who is now a struggling actress, as she returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher. She quickly finds herself “both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school,” according to an official logline.

Also starring in Hollywood Arts are Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze and Martin Kamm. Drake and Josh fan-favorite Yvette Nicole Brown will guest star in the series.

In addition to starring, Monet will executive produce Hollywood Arts.

“Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do. Victorious was in a lot of ways life changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe,” Monet said in a press release. “As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”

All episodes of Victorious are available to watch on Netflix in the U.S. They have accumulated over 45 million views on that streaming platform alone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise’s new film gets title, release date
Tom Cruise’s new film gets title, release date
The poster for Tom Cruise’s upcoming film, ‘Digger.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tom Cruise‘s newest film has a title and release date.

The actor stars in the upcoming movie Digger. Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing the film, which is helmed by The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu, in theaters on Oct. 2, 2026.

Cruise took to Instagram on Thursday to share the new comedy film’s poster.

“Introducing… DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Only in theaters October 2026,” Cruise’s caption reads.

The studio also released a title announcement teaser video. It finds Cruise wearing cowboy boots and holding a shovel. He pairs his boots with athletic shorts and is seemingly wearing some sort of wig, as his character appears to be losing his hair.

We don’t see Cruise’s face up close in the video, but we do see him dancing around a carpeted living room. He also walks along the railing of a pier as if it was a tightrope.

“In Digger we trust,” the description of the title announcement teaser reads.

Along with Cruise, the film’s ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D’Arcy.

Iñárritu also produces the film, which he co-wrote with his Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Cruise also serves as a producer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix releases trailer for reimagined ‘Sesame Street’ season 56
Netflix releases trailer for reimagined ‘Sesame Street’ season 56
Elmo and several of his friends in the upcoming season 56 of ‘Sesame Street.’ (Netflix)

Can you tell me how to watch, how to watch the Sesame Street season 56 trailer?

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new season of the freshly reimagined version of the classic children’s TV show.

Season 56 will find the gang going inside the show’s famous brownstone for the first time ever, and will include appearances from celebrity guests, brand-new original music, animated segments and more. The show will launch on Netflix in over 30 languages, giving children across the globe the ability to access the show.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the reimagined new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will “put young viewers at the center of the action.”

The episodes will drop in three different volumes, with a different special guest appearing in each volume. NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace will be the featured guest in the first batch of episodes.

Sesame Street‘s executive producer, Sal Perez, spoke about the brand-new season of the show in a press release.

“Season 56 reimagines Sesame Street, inviting children into the action and bringing them hand-in-hand through high-stakes stories, powerful learning moments, and laugh-out-loud surprises,” Perez said. “As always, Sesame Street’s curriculum is designed to meet children’s most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion, something we can all use more of today.”

Sesame Street first aired on Nov. 10, 1969, with episodes running on PBS since 1970. The show moved to HBO in 2016, with episodes airing on PBS months after they dropped on HBO to ensure maximum reach and accessibility. A deal was struck in 2019 that moved Sesame Street to HBO Max.

Sesame Street season 56 arrives to Netflix on Nov. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.