Secret Service security review underway to examine possible lapses following White House Correspondents’ dinner

Secret Service security review underway to examine possible lapses following White House Correspondents’ dinner

Armed Secret Service agents stand on stage during a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 25, 2026, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) – A Secret Service after-action review is underway to examine the security and possible lapses from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in the wake of Saturday’s shooting, according to officials briefed on internal procedures at the agency.

The review is being conducted as a matter of standard procedure, which requires that such a probe be conducted whenever there is an “attack on a protectee.”

The review will go step-by-step through security planning and preparation, the deployment and assignment of personnel, and what occurred once the suspect rushed the Secret Service checkpoint in a failed effort to access the Washington Hilton ballroom, where the dinner was being held.

The Secret Service declined to comment to ABC News on the after-action review.  

“The Secret Service is constantly looking to improve its protective methods and learn from both successes and failure, like what happened at the Washington Hilton,” said retired senior Secret Service official Don Mihalek, an ABC News contributor. “Those lessons often translate to better protective tools, training and tactics to make the agency better.”

The White House also plans to meet with Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security leadership early this week “to discuss protocol and practices for major events” involving President Donald Trump, according to a senior White House official. 

“The meeting will discuss the processes and procedures that worked to stop Saturday’s attempt, while exploring additional options to ensure all relevant components are doing everything possible to secure the many major events planned for President Trump in the months ahead as he gears up to celebrate America 250,” the official said.

The White House emphasized its confidence in Secret Service leadership and praised the agents for intercepting the attacker and preventing further harm.

Trump has also repeatedly praised the Secret Service since Saturday’s shooting. He told Fox News on Sunday, “They were strong, relatively speaking, compared to what the potential threat was — the Secret Service and all law enforcement was … I thought they were outstanding.”

The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Allen, was tackled by law enforcement after gunfire inside the Hilton, where thousands of journalists as well as Trump and members of his Cabinet were gathered for the annual dinner, officials said.

Allen was detained near the main magnetometer area for the event, with surveillance video showing him running past security officials. Allen — who is a trained mechanical engineer working as a tutor in California — was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, police said.

A Secret Service member was shot, but the bullet hit the agent’s protective vest, Trump said.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said Monday that the suspect’s “intent was to bring down as many of the high-ranking cabinet officials as he could.”

Allen appeared in court on Monday to face three felony counts of attempted assassination of the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition over state lines with the intent to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. 

Allen did not enter a plea.

The judge scheduled a detention hearing for Thursday and ordered Allen to be temporarily detained until then. Allen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11. 

ABC News’ Emily Chang contributed to this report.

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5 dead in pile-up crash in Colorado involving over 30 vehicles, including multiple semis: Police
5 dead in pile-up crash in Colorado involving over 30 vehicles, including multiple semis: Police
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — At least five people are dead following a pile-up crash involving dozens of vehicles in Colorado that occurred as high winds blew dirt, making for low to zero visibility, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday on I-25 near Pueblo, which is about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs, authorities said. 

Over 30 vehicles, including seven semis, were involved in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol. Pickups pulling horse trailers, SUVs and passenger vehicles were also involved, according to Maj. Brian Lyons with Colorado State Patrol.

The pile-up occurred during “adverse weather conditions,” Lyons said, with heavy winds blowing dirt and causing “brownout” conditions.

“Visibility was next to nothing,” Lyons said during a press briefing Tuesday.

There were four fatalities in separate vehicles — two men from Walsenburg, Colorado, and two women, one from Rye and one from Pueblo — authorities said Tuesday.

A fifth person who had been transported to a hospital later succumbed to his injuries, Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday.

Another 28 people were transported to area hospitals, with moderate to serious injuries, Colorado State Patrol said.

Authorities were working to account for everyone in the vehicles involved in the crash, Lyons said.

One of the vehicles was a pickup hauling a gooseneck trailer containing 32 goats, Colorado State Patrol said. Four of the goats died, while the rest were safely removed, it said.

Northbound I-25 was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear vehicles, before reopening late Tuesday.

“Due to low visibility, drivers are urged to delay traveling until conditions improve,” Colorado State Patrol said. “If travel is necessary, avoid I-25 in this area, use caution, and reduce speed.”

High wind warnings were in effect for the region on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Pueblo warned that “significant blowing dust” was possible on the plains, where gusts could be up to 65 mph. Gusts of at least 85 mph were also forecast for mountain areas, it said.

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Judge declines to appoint special master to oversee DOJ’s release of remaining Epstein files
Judge declines to appoint special master to oversee DOJ’s release of remaining Epstein files
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, December 19, 2025 (U.S. Justice Department)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in New York on Wednesday declined to appoint a special master to oversee the Justice Department’s production of the remaining Epstein files, despite “legitimate concerns” about whether the DOJ is faithfully complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The Dec. 19 deadline the law imposed for the release of all files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come and gone, and at least two members of Congress say the Justice Department is still in possession of as many as two million potentially relevant documents. 

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York said last week they’re still reviewing and redacting material from the investigations into Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to comply with court orders about protecting victims.

Several Epstein victims wrote letters supporting legislators’ push for a neutral monitor.

In his opinion released Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said the “questions raised by the Representatives and the victims are undeniably important and timely” and raise “raise legitimate concerns about whether DOJ is faithfully complying with federal law.” 

However, the judge concluded he lacks jurisdiction to supervise the Justice Department’s compliance with the Epstein Act.

“The Representatives have not articulated how the criminal statutes under which Maxwell was charged would empower the Court to enforce the EFTA,” Engelmayer wrote.

The opinion also said the members of Congress — Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. — have no role in the matter.

“The Representatives do not seek to opine on any live issue before the Court,” Engelmayer wrote.  “And the appointment of a neutral to supervise DOJ’s compliance with the EFTA is far afield from any matter pending before the Court.”

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, following blowback the Trump administration received seeking the release of materials related to their probe of Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. President Donald Trump signed the act into law on Nov. 19.

Materials released to date include a trove of photographs and court records, including a complaint to the FBI about Epstein that was filed years before he was first investigated for child sex abuse, and documents containing previously unknown details about plans for Epstein’s 2019 arrest.

The files released so far, however, have yet to show evidence of wrongdoing on the part of famous, powerful men, against the expectations of many of those who have been pushing for the files’ release.

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At least 2 dead as 45 tornado warnings remain across 7 states
At least 2 dead as 45 tornado warnings remain across 7 states
An employee emerges after being rescued from a Family Dollar store destroyed by a tornado on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. The National Weather Service had issued an urgent warning about a large tornado moving through the area, calling it a “life-threatening situation.” (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — At least two people are dead and multiple others suffered injuries in Indiana due to severe weather overnight that is expected to continue into Wednesday, according to the Lake Township Fire Department.

More than 65 million people are in the path of more severe weather sweeping across parts of the U.S. Wednesday, from Houston to Philadelphia.

The system was forecast to spawn strong tornadoes, destructive winds and hail the size of baseballs.

At least 10 tornadoes were reported from Texas to Indiana. The National Weather Service issued at least 45 tornado warnings across seven states.

The most damage was potentially in Kankakee County, Illinois, and Starke County, Indiana. Hail larger than grapefruit in size fell in Illinois — up to 5.2 inches in diameter.

There were reports of houses that collapsed in Indiana and people stuck in homes but as of Wednesday morning there are no reports of missing people, according to the fire department.

Thunderstorm winds of 60 to 80 mph were recorded from Texas to Indiana.

Wednesday morning, thunderstorms continued to surge east, now forming a line more than 1,600 miles long across America from Canada to Mexico and from New York to Texas.

A level 2 out of 5 slight risk threat is in place Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans from Houston to Philadelphia and includes other cities such as Pittsburgh; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Shreveport, Louisiana; and New Orleans.

The main risks are for tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.

Flash flooding is possible especially from East Texas through Louisiana, Mississippi, and southern Arkansas, where training, or consecutive, thunderstorms could dump multiple inches of rain over localized areas within hours.

Storms will reach Cleveland around 9 am and Pittsburgh around 11 am. Memphis will see storms in the morning and Nashville in the afternoon.

There were numerous reports of damage in Kankakee County, Illinois, where a large and extremely dangerous tornado was on the ground earlier Tuesday evening.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said “extensive damage” was reported in Aroma Park. There were no immediate reports of injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A tornado watch was issued for North Central Illinois, along with small portions of Missouri, Iowa and Indiana until 11 p.m. local time.

The severe weather is expected to move offshore on Thursday morning, followed by a cold front that is expected to cause temperatures to quickly drop.

There’s a chance that lingering moisture behind the severe weather system may turn to snow for some areas, including Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday.

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