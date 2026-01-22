‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’ gets teaser trailer, release date

Maul (Sam Witwer) in ‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.’ (Disney+)

Darth Maul takes center stage in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Disney has announced that the new show will premiere on Disney+ on April 6. The teaser trailer and poster for the series also debuted on Thursday.

The show is set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and follows Maul as he plots to rebuild “his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire,” according to an official synopsis. “There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.”

Two episodes will premiere every week, with the final two episodes debuting on, what else, May the 4th — Star Wars Day.

“We have all been made to suffer,” Maul says in the teaser trailer. “We survive but do not live.”

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, who recently took on the role of president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm after Kathleen Kennedy stepped down in January 2026. It is based on characters created by George Lucas.

Sam Witwer leads the voice cast as Maul. Newly minted Oscar nominee Wagner Moura also stars as Brander Lawson. The rest of the voice cast includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok and Steve Blum as Icarus.

In brief: ‘The Roses’ gets Hulu release date and more
The dark comedy film The Roses is set to bloom on Hulu quite soon. It will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform on Nov. 20. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in the film, which is a reimagining of the 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Both films are based on the novel by Warren Adler

WNBA star Paige Bueckers is about to slam dunk into Hollywood. Deadline reports that the athlete, who recently completed her record-breaking rookie year in the WNBA, is attached to star in the upcoming sports film Jess & Pearl for Apple Original Films …

Mia Goth, Zach Galifianakis and Dan Stevens are teaming up for a new revenge comedy film. Variety reports that the actors will star in Hey Bear, the feature film debut from Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel. The movie is described as a comedy about a woman who seeks revenge on the bear that ate her husband …

 

‘The Pitt’ renewed for season 3 on HBO Max
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of ‘The Pitt.’ (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

The Pitt is coming back for season 3.

HBO Max renewed the popular, Emmy-winning procedural medical drama series for a third season ahead of season 2’s debut.

Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, officially announced the series’ season 3 renewal during the season 2 premiere event on Wednesday.

Each season of The Pitt takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift in the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Every episode takes place during one of the hours of that specific shift.

According to its official logline, “The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

Emmy winner Noah Wyle once again stars as Dr. Robby in season 2, which takes place during the summer around Fourth of July weekend. The season starts on the day before Dr. Robby is set to go away on sabbatical. It also finds Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) returning after his suspension and mandatory rehab stint for his prescription drug addiction.

Also starring in season 2 are Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on Jan. 8. One episode will debut weekly through the season finale, which releases on April 16.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: This new version of the thrilling story follows a mother who brings a nanny into her home.

Netflix
Nobody Wants This: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody navigate their love in season 2 of the comedy series. 

A House of Dynamite: The new Kathryn Bigelow film follows what happens when an unattributed missile is launched at the United States. 

HBO Max
IT: Welcome to Derry: This prequel series tells the origins of the town that is home to a terrifying clown.

Movie theaters
Regretting You: Head to the cinemas to see the latest Colleen Hoover film adaptation.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere: Jeremy Allen White stars as The Boss in the new music biopic. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

