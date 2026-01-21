Teyana Taylor recreates ‘Waiting to Exhale’ burning car scene for ‘SNL’ promo
Teyana Taylor is giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come when she hosts the Jan. 23 episode of Saturday Night Live. She flexes her acting chops in a promo clip released on social media Wednesday.
In the teaser, Teyana listens as cast member Ashley Padilla vents about Andrew Dismukes eating her eggplant parmesan. After hearing the news, she suggests Ashley seek vengeance and transforms into a look akin to Angela Bassett‘s Bernadine in the popular Waiting to Exhale burning car scene.
In the film, Bassett’s character, filled with emotion after her husband leaves her for a younger white secretary, goes into his closet and collects his expensive clothes. She uses a wagon to bring them out to his BMW, pours gasoline on top and lights it all on fire. Teyana channels this energy in the SNL clip as she helps Ashley gather Andrew’s belongings into a wagon before setting it ablaze.
“Why? Was this about the parm?” Andrew asks when he sees his things burning. Reciting the lines from Waiting to Exhale, Teyana responds, “Get yo s***! Get yo s***! And GET OUT!”
Rock band Geese will make their SNL debut as musical guest Saturday.
Brooklyn Beckham is opening up on his ongoing feud with his parents, saying he is not interested in reconciling with his family, including his world-famous parents, soccer star David Beckham and singer and designer Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media on Monday detailing what he sees as instances that have driven a wedge between him and his family, primarily concerning his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.
“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Beckham wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”
He continued, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”
Brooklyn Beckham claimed in his message that throughout his life, his parents have “controlled narratives in the press” and “place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”
Beckham accused his parents of mistreatment and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple’s marriage.
Beckham cited several alleged examples of what he considers missteps from his family, including his mother opting out of making Peltz’s dress at the “eleventh hour,” pressuring him to sign away the rights to his name, and calling him “evil” based on a disagreement over wedding seating arrangements.
Beckham said it was after he “started standing up for myself” that he became the victim of “endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.”
The 26-year-old also shared more alleged details about his wedding day, saying his mom “hijacked my first dance with my wife” and “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”
“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” Beckham said.
He also described an attempt to see his father in London, who he said would only see him at his birthday party. “When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”
“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he wrote.
He finished by writing that he had been “controlled” by his parents and had grown up with anxiety.
“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared,” he wrote.
ABC News has reached out to Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Nicola Peltz.
After teetering between the streets and a better life, Diamond Sampson returns to season 3 of Power Book IV: Force with his mind fully focused on the streets and his CBI drug organization. Isaac Keys, who returns as Diamond for the show’s final season, says his character’s goal is to create “peace in a violent society.”
In previous seasons of Force, Diamond spent 15 years in jail, leaving his CBI drug organization to his brother Jenard, who kept the org afloat in his absence. Upon his release, he encountered Tommy Egan, a drug dealer from New York who was trying to take over the Chicago drug game.
“[Diamond]’s in that tug-of-war of trying to bring the people together. All he wants … is people to come and just act right,” Keys tells ABC Audio. “He wants to bring Tommy over here and act right, bring his brother and act right. But because they don’t get along, he’s always caught into that [quandary] of trying figure out what the heck is going on.”
Diamond eventually teams up with Tommy, causing Jenard to feel overlooked for his hard work. The move causes Jenard to grow jealous of Tommy and plan ways to take him out of the game.
Season 3 of Force returns to Starz Friday; it’s the final season of the Power Book IV series. Kris D. Lofton stars as Jenard, while Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy.
We have our first look at the upcoming new Steve Carell comedy series, Rooster. HBO has shared the first photos from the show, which will debut on HBO linear and on HBO Max in March 2026. It comes from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses and stars Carell, who also executive produces. The comedy is set on a college campus and follows an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter …
Three actors are joining the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys for its upcoming third season. All three will act in recurring roles. Chad Rook will play Mac, a drag racer who hires Cole to revamp the engine of one of his racing cars; Naveen Paddock will play Eliot, Uncle Richard’s new intern; and Erin Karpluk will play Hannah, George’s sister, and the mother of Isaac and Lee. Season 3 will debut on Netflix in 2026 …
The official trailer for The Copenhagen Test has arrived. Simu Liu stars as a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst who realizes his brain has been hacked in the upcoming espionage thriller series. MelissaBarrera also stars in the Peacock series, which arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 27 …