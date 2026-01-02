The most-anticipated films of 2026

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

2026 is shaping up to be a year filled with blockbusters and other big cinematic events. With sequels, animated family films and superhero movies looking to make an impact, here’s a look at some of the most-anticipated films of the upcoming year.

The summer starts off with the debut of Toy Story 5 on June 19. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang of toys return for the fifth film in the Pixar animated film franchise. This time around, the toys are facing what could be their biggest obstacle yet — a modern technology takeover. Greta Lee voices the new character, Lilypad, a smart tablet that is taking over playtime. Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton helms the film from a script he wrote.

Also making a splash this summer is Christopher Nolan‘s epic The Odyssey. Releasing on July 17, the film is Nolan’s first since his Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in this movie adaptation of Homer‘s epic poem. Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson also star.

Swinging in to theaters on July 31 is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie brings Tom Holland back in his fourth stand-alone film as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, also known as Peter Parker. It is the continuation of his story after the wildly successful 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which found all of Peter’s friends and family forgetting who he is. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned, while Sadie Sink joins the franchise in a mystery role.

Audiences will return to Panem with the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Nov. 20. The backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, who mentored Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, will be told in this adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling prequel novel. Francis Lawrence returns to the franchise to direct the film that stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons and Elle Fanning, and is set to have Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson return as Katniss and Peeta.

Will the next Barbenheimer be Avengers: Dunesday? Two major films are set to release on Dec. 18 — Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. The former finds brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo back at the helm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they direct the next Avengers film, which stars Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Dr. Doom. The latter stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in the third part of Denis Villeneuve‘s space opera based on Frank Herbert‘s Dune Messiah.

Tom Bergeron to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as guest judge
Tom Bergeron while hosting the season 21 finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 23, 2015. (Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Tom Bergeron is coming back to the ballroom.

The former host of Dancing with the Stars is making his return to the show for its special 20th anniversary episode on Nov. 11. He will join the panel as a guest judge for the special episode.

This marks Bergeron’s first appearance on Dancing with the Stars since he exited the program alongside former co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020. He had previously been part of the show since its debut in 2005, hosting it for 15 years and almost 450 episodes.

At the time, Bergeron shared this statement to social media: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” 

Bergeron appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to make the announcement. He said “it feels really good” to be coming back to the ballroom.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bergeron said.

Current host and former pro Julianne Hough shared support in a comment under the social media announcement of Bergeron’s return to the show.

“The legend himself,” Hough wrote next to a red heart emoji.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

‘General Hospital’ star Genie Francis remembers late co-star Anthony Geary
Anthony Geary and Genie Francis attend The Paley Center for Media Presents “General Hospital: Celebrating 50 years and Looking Forward” at The Paley Center for Media on April 12, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

General Hospital actress Genie Francis is remembering her late co-star Anthony Geary, who died Sunday at the age of 78. Francis and Geary famously starred as Laura and Luke Spencer in the long-running soap opera for 37 years.

“Tony was a very warm person, very sensitive person, and incredibly funny,” Francis told ABC News. “I was very, very young and Tony was very protective of me. But we knew we were doing something very edgy.”

“[Television producer] Gloria Monty always said that we were going to change the face of daytime,” Francis continued. “And we were doing that. We were so excited. We didn’t want to leave when we were released. We’d sometimes sit on the stage and just talk about what we had done.”

Francis and Geary’s portrayal of the iconic couple earned both Daytime Emmy Awards and in 1981, when their characters married, about 30 million Americans tuned in to watch the wedding on General Hospital.

Geary opened up about his and Francis’ chemistry and success together in an interview with Good Morning America back in 2013.

“There are all kinds of successes but ours was different in that it was truly lightning in a bottle,” Geary said at the time. “It was the most unexpected place, a soap opera, which was about to be canceled, that took everyone’s interest and swept the nation. It’s a piece of history that I’m glad I took part in.”

Francis, now 63, said she will miss her longtime partner.

“I’m just heartbroken. I’m so sad,” said Francis. “But again, I am so lucky that I got to have this man as my first leading man. He ruined me. He ruined me for leading men for the rest of my life basically. Because I started with the best.”

‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ airing Nov. 6
Ariana Grande performs in ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ (Courtesy NBC)

Wicked: For Good doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 21, but you’ll be able to see the movie’s stars performing several weeks before that.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, an NBC special featuring performances from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as some of the other cast members, will air Nov. 6 on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

The special will include performances of songs from the upcoming sequel, as well as world premiere clips from the film that highlight the two brand-new original songs penned specifically for the film by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of the original Wicked stage musical.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, cast members Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode are set to perform, accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra. Cast interviews, dance numbers and behind-the-scenes moments round out the telecast.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

