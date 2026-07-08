‘The Pitt,’ ‘Hacks’ top 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations

‘The Pitt,’ ‘Hacks’ top 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations
A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater on Sept. 11, 2025, in LA. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nomination day is here for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Jeff Hiller from Somebody Somewhere.

The 2026 Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmys ceremony, becoming the first woman to host the awards show in 15 years.

The Pitt leads this year’s drama categories with 25 nominations. Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy categories with 24. The previous record was held jointly by The Studio in 2025 and The Bear in 2024. Those shows each have 23 nominations this year, respectively.

Here’s a look at some of this year’s Emmy nominations:

Outstanding drama series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karoline Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Steve Carell, Rooster
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles 
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary 
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Limited or anthology series
The Beast in Me
All Her Fault
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Riz Ahmed, Bait

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmerman, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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James Lafferty says he’ll do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ under one condition: ‘I’m down’
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James Lafferty visits the Empire State Building on May 13, 2026, in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

James Lafferty is open to competing on Dancing with the Stars. That is, under one condition.

The One Tree Hill star said in a recent TikTok that if his series Everyone Is Doing Great reaches the most-watched chart on Netflix, he will lace up his dancing shoes and compete on season 35 of the reality competition show.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about this and I’m going to do it. Yeah, I’m going to do Dancing with the Stars. I’m down,” Lafferty said. “I have one condition: that Everyone Is Doing Great makes the top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the U.S.”

The actor told his fans, “How do we make that happen? We watch the show. We finish the show. We tell friends about the show. Most importantly, we hit the double thumbs-up on the show page on Netflix. I think if enough people do those things, or some of those things, we can make this happen.”

Everyone Is Doing Great is a comedy series Lafferty created with his One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti. Netflix acquired the global rights to the show in 2026 and released its first two seasons on May 11.

Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa shared his thoughts on the possible casting, commenting, “he’s hot im down.” Lafferty responded by saying Sosa is “very kind” and that he’s “not so bad yourself.”

While Lafferty is looking to get a third season of Everyone Is Doing Great, he says he’s also really interested in competing on DWTS.

“I want both things to happen because I am a terrible dancer and I’ve always wanted to fix that and I think Ezra can help me,” Lafferty said. “I think everybody wins here.”

Dancing with the Stars season 35 currently has three contestants confirmed: Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child together
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Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images via Getty Images)

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together.

The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the post, which Palvin created and collaborated on with Sprouse, the happy couple pose for the camera while they both hold Palvin’s baby bump. They are dressed up to attend the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Palvin wears a light blue gown while Sprouse is suited in a tuxedo.

The carousel continues with an ultrasound photo of their baby, whose hands look to be raised in the rock music hand gesture, colloquially known as heavy metal horns.

In the post’s final photo, both Palvin and Sprouse copy the same hand gesture. The post is captioned with three heavy metal horns emojis.

ABC News has reached out to Sprouse’s rep for comment.

Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.

In August 2025, Palvin shared that she’d had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.

“For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

Palvin ended her post by saying she is “excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast
Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast
Maura Higgins attends an event in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 13, 2026. / Ciara Miller attends a premiere on March 30, 2026, in New York. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We’re months away from stepping back into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but two cast members are already preparing their dance moves.

The Traitors star Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller were announced Wednesday as the first two cast members to join the upcoming season of DWTS.

Higgins and Miller were revealed as part of the next season’s cast at Hulu’s second Get Real House event held in Beverly Hills, California.

Higgins rose to fame on the fifth season of the British reality show Love Island in 2019, where she was a finalist.

She went on to become a presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games and Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Most recently, Higgins starred on the fourth season of The Traitors, where she was a runner-up as a “faithful.”

Miller, a former travel nurse and model, joined the fifth season of the hit Bravo reality show Summer House in 2021.

Many fans have shown support for Miller amid the show’s current season, airing now, after her castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson, whom Miller dated previously, confirmed their romantic relationship in a joint statement shared on their separate Instagram Stories.

While fans are awaiting to see how things will unfold between Miller, Batula, and Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion, Miller is turning her attention to DWTS.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.