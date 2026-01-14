Tickets for Ariana Grande’s musical ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ go on sale in May

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

We now have some official information about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey‘s revival of Sunday in the Park with George, including ticket info.

After the two Wicked stars seemingly confirmed that they’d be starring in a new production of the classic musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, London’s Barbican Centre made it official with an Instagram post. You can now sign up to be notified about tickets, which will go on sale in May. They will only be available via the Barbican website and box office.

The show itself opens in the summer of 2027, which means Ariana fans now have two chances to see her sing live onstage: during her concert tour this year and in the musical next year.

The Sunday in the Park with George revival will be directed by Marianne Elliot, who previously directed Jonathan in a production of Company. He found out he’d landed a starring role in Bridgerton right after his award-winning run in that show ended.

Ariana has stage experience, as well, having won an award for her Broadway debut in the musical 13.  She appeared in the show starting in 2008, when she was 15.

Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 7’ official trailer
Neve Campbell stars in ‘Scream 7.’ (Paramount Pictures)

Neve Campbell is back in the Scream 7 official trailer.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass released the trailer for the upcoming horror film on Thursday.

The new film follows what happens “when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has built a new life,” according to its official synopsis. “Her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.”

The trailer starts with a couple checking in to stay at the original Scream house, which is now an Airbnb. After we see the pair get attacked by a Ghostface killer, the trailer cuts to Sidney Prescott receiving a sinister phone call.

“Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me?” The mysterious caller says. “Nice little town you’ve found. You and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.”

The trailer ends with a line of dialogue that fans believe sounds like franchise veteran Matthew Lillard‘s voice.

“This is gonna be fun,” the voice says.

Along with Campbell making her Scream return, this seventh film in the franchise finds Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers. The cast also includes Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Ethan Embry, Timothy Simons and Mark Consuelos.

Kevin Williamson directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Guy Busick. Williamson also wrote the original 1996 Scream film.

Scream 7 comes to theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

H.E.R., Dave Franco and more to star in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’
H.E.R. attends the European premiere of ‘Sinners’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

DreamWorks Animation has set its cast for its upcoming feature Forgotten Island.

H.E.R., Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Jenny Slate, Liza Soberano and Lea Salonga have joined the voice cast of the new animated film.

While the plot of the upcoming film was previously unknown, the animation studio has revealed a logline that asks the question: “What if your lifelong best friend just forgot all about you? Forgot all the love, the joy, the pain, all of the memories and experiences you once shared?”

The upcoming film will follow two best friends who become stranded in a fantastical world of the forgotten island of Nakali where the only way to escape comes at the expense of a lifetime of their memories.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado are both the writers and directors of the film. Mark Swift serves as its producer. This will be the third collaboration between Crawford and Swift, after making Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Croods: A New Age together. Mercado makes his directorial debut with this film.

Forgotten Island is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 25, 2026.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Hedda: The new Tessa Thompson film based on a classic play arrives on streaming. 

Apple TV+
Down Cemetery Road: From the team behind Slow Horses comes a new mystery series with Emma Thompson.

Netflix
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth takes over for former star Henry Cavill in season 4. 

HBO Max
I Love LA: Rachel Sennott‘s new HBO original series makes it debut. 

Movie theaters
Anniversary: Chaos ensues when Phoebe Dynevor meets Dylan O’Brien‘s parents in the new film. 

Bugonia: Watch the Yorgos Lanthimos movie role Emma Stone shaved her head for.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

