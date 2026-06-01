To streaming and beyond: New Taylor Swift song for ‘Toy Story 5’ is coming Friday

To streaming and beyond: New Taylor Swift song for ‘Toy Story 5’ is coming Friday

Taylor Swift, ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ from ‘Toy Story 5’ (Walt Disney Records)

It’s official: Taylor Swift is joining Woody, Buzz and the gang in Toy Story 5.

She’s written and recorded a song for the film called “I Knew It, I Knew You.” You can preorder the single now from her website; it’s set to ship on or around June 19, which is when the film hits theaters. However, the singles are only available until Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

There are three different versions of the song available: the standard version, a piano version and an acoustic version. All are available as CD singles with different artwork. The song itself will be out on Friday.

Taylor wrote on Instagram, “You knew it! My new original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

She continues, “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

According to a press release, the song is inspired by the journey of Toy Story character Jessie and “marks a return to Taylor’s country roots.” Director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said in a statement, “[Taylor’s] connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable.”

As previously reported, fans first suspected Taylor was involved in the film on April 30, when she posted — and then removed — a Toy Story-coded countdown on her website. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Allison Janney, Andrew Rannells film ‘Miss You, Love You’ lands at HBO
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Andrew Rannells and Allison Janney in ‘Miss You, Love You.’ (Jordin Althaus/HBO)

Miss You, Love You is headed to HBO.

The new film, which had a secret screening at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is set to premiere to HBO on May 29. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Miss You, Love You stars Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells, while Jim Rash wrote and directed it. Janney plays a grieving widow named Diane Patterson who is forced to plan her husband’s funeral with a complete stranger: her estranged son’s assistant, Jamie Simms, played by Rannells.

“As they fumble through grief and their strange, darkly funny circumstances, buried secrets and long-held resentments surface, but their partnership becomes an unlikely conduit for connection, laughter, and healing for this mother and her unexpected surrogate son,” according to the film’s official logline.

The film also stars Bonnie Hunt as Judith Bibbs, Suzy Nakamura as Kathy, Oscar Nuñez as Minister and Lisa Schurga as Nance.

“I’m absolutely thrilled! To be championed by HBO and included among their exemplary library of films and series is humbling. It’s the perfect home,” Rash said in a press release.

Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama series and films, said that “Jim Rash has crafted a film that masterfully navigates grief, family, and the weight of buried trauma with a comedic lightness that never undercuts its depth.”

She continued, “At its center, Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells deliver beautifully calibrated performances as Diane and Jamie, two people bound by loss, misunderstanding. We’re thrilled to bring this beautifully human story into the HBO Films family and can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

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Lionsgate executive ‘really excited about the progress’ on ‘Michael’ sequel
Lionsgate executive ‘really excited about the progress’ on ‘Michael’ sequel
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

It seems progress is being made on a sequel to the Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

Lionsgate Studios Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson said he’s “really excited about the progress we’re making” on a sequel to Michael during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

“All the conversations that we’ve been having with all of the appropriate parties continue to go exceptionally well, and I would say that there is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film,” Fogelson said on the call.

As for what events from Jackson’s life would be covered in a potential second film, Fogelson said the studio “can go forwards and backwards in telling this story.”

“There are so many other events that happened, even in the time frame of the original movie, that weren’t touched upon. So we’re very, very confident that we’ve got an incredibly entertaining movie that will appeal once again to a global audience as the pieces come together,” Fogelson said.

The Lionsgate executive also said the studio has “25% to 30% of a second movie already shot from the prior production activity.”

“Obviously that will have some benefit ultimately. But we’ll make sure we make a big and satisfying movie for a global audience once again, so I wouldn’t want to quantify exactly what that’s going to look like. But undoubtedly that 25% to 30% will be material,” Fogelson said.

Michael opened in theaters on April 24. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film starred the King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson and also featured Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long.

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Ryan Gosling set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿in March
Ryan Gosling set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿in March
Ryan Gosling speaks on stage during CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Ryan Gosling is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

NBC has announced that Gosling will return to Studio 8H to host the March 7 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary, which he produced and stars in. He will be joined by Gorillaz, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-winning band’s new album, The Mountain, is set to release on Feb. 27.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Connor Storrie, one of the breakout stars from the hit series Heated Rivalry. NBC initially made the announcement of Storrie’s hosting gig during the Jan. 31 episode, which was hosted by Alexander Skarsgård. Mumford & Sons will serve as the musical guest on the episode, marking their fourth appearance performing on the show. They’re promoting their new album, Prizefighter, which releases on Feb. 20.

Another episode of SNL is scheduled to air on March 14, although a host and musical guest have yet to be announced.

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