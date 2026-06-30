Trump says ‘too bad’ SCOTUS upheld birthright citizenship, pushes legislation to end it

Trump says ‘too bad’ SCOTUS upheld birthright citizenship, pushes legislation to end it
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on June 24, 2026, in Washington, DC. Secretary-General Mark Rutte is meeting with the President before the annual NATO summit next month and as the Pentagon does a six-month review of American forces in Europe. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump brushed off his loss after the Supreme Court rejected his attempt to end birthright citizenship — rooted in the 14th Amendment — on Tuesday, saying the decision is “too bad for the Country” and insisting that he can “easily make it up in Congress through Legislation.”

The court ruled in a 6-3 decision to reject Trump’s executive order that he issued on the first day of his presidency, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the majority, “Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to every free-born person in this land. We keep that promise today.”

Trump responded to the court’s decision with a post on his social media platform, writing, “The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process,” he wrote on his social media platform.

“No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship,” he added.

Birthright citizenship is rooted in both the Constitution and 1940 federal citizenship law. But even if the law were to be changed, this would likely be challenged in court on constitutional grounds with the possibility of the issue making its way back to the Supreme Court. 

ABC News reached out to the White House for more information about how the president would use Congress as a workaround for the court’s decision and if he is prepared for the issue to potentially return to legal scrutiny, but the White House referred questions back to the president’s post. 

On Monday, Trump said he would “accept” the results of the Supreme Court and acknowledged that “it’s up to them.”

In a subsequent post Tuesday, Trump again reiterated his desire to “correct” the birthright citizenship case in Congress while touting other cases that he won before the court.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, speaking at a House Republican news conference before Trump posted, said he was “very disappointed” with the decision and that Congress will look at amending the Constitution to address the issue.

“I think it subjects the country to serious challenges going forward and we’ll have to deal with it as a Congress,” Johnson said, saying the policy has been “grossly abused.”

“I’m sure we will continue to look at that. I’m sure the conclusion from this opinion is going to be you’ve got to amend the Constitution to fix that,” he said.

Johnson acknowledged a constitutional amendment would be “very complicated” and a “many-years-long process,” but said he thought it was likely the only way forward. 

Amending the Constitution would take a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress ratification by three-quarters of the states.

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GOP Sen. Johnson says Iran will be ‘a long term project’ after talks fail
GOP Sen. Johnson says Iran will be ‘a long term project’ after talks fail
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., appears on ABC News’ “This Week” on April 12, 2026. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Sunday he was not surprised that peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled over the weekend, and that securing U.S. goals in Iran could be a “long-term project.”

“I’m not surprised at all,” Johnson told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “The ayatollahs, even though they have been so degraded in terms of their capabilities, nobody thought this would be easy. They’ve been preparing for this for 47 years.”

Peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad ended over the weekend after Vice President JD Vance said Iran would not agree not to seek a nuclear weapon, a key sticking point for President Donald Trump and his administration.

But just before the peace efforts failed, Trump told reporters that he did not care if the U.S. made a deal with Iran, saying that the U.S. would win either way. But as the fate of the war remained uncertain Sunday, Johnson said that the job was not finished in Iran.

“We will not have won until we have completely defanged the Iranian regime,” Johnson said. “There’s multiple ways of potentially doing it. Short-term, long-term there are multiple avenues we can approach here. But we have not yet finished the job.”

Johnson later added that he did not think preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon would require ground troops, but he also emphasized the need to remove Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which others have speculated would require ground troops.

Another sticking point for both countries was control over the Strait of Hormuz, critical to the world’s oil traffic. Iran’s blockade of the strait has sent global oil prices skyrocketing, leading to higher gas prices in the U.S.

Johnson raised the possibility Sunday that the U.S. could block oil coming from the strait from going to China or Russia, as reports have emerged saying the two countries may be helping Iran in the war.

On Sunday morning, Trump announced on his social media platform a blockade of all traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

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Trump ally Sen. Ron Johnson breaks with president over Iran threats, as Democrats call on Congress to act
Trump ally Sen. Ron Johnson breaks with president over Iran threats, as Democrats call on Congress to act
Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson broke with President Donald Trump on his threats to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, saying in a podcast, “I hope and pray” he is “using this as bluster.”

“I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure … We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them,” Johnson, a Trump ally who rarely breaks with the president, said on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast out on Monday.

Johnson’s comments came after Trump has threatened to bomb bridges and power plants, which would be devastating for Iranian civilians. Some experts have warned that such actions could violate international law; many Democrats are saying it amounts to war crimes.

Trump has said that he will target those bridges and power plants in Iran if they don’t open up the critical Strait of Hormuz — giving Iran a deadline of 8 p.m. ET Tuesday to act.

Other lawmakers reacted to Trump’s social media post on Tuesday, hours ahead of his self-imposed deadline, in which he threatened that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” although he said “I don’t want that to happen.”

This comes on the heels of an Easter Sunday social media post where Trump threatened “Hell” if the Strait of Hormuz weren’t opened up.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, called President Trump an “extremely sick person” for threatening that a “whole civilization will die tonight.”

“Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is,” Schumer said in a post on X.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also called on Republicans to act.

“Congress must immediately end this reckless war of choice in Iran before Donald Trump plunges us into World War III. It’s time for every single Republican to put patriotic duty over party and stop the madness. Enough,” Jeffries said in a statement posted on X.

ABC News has reached out to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson for comment.

Several House Democrats are calling on Congress to act as the war — now in its sixth week — continues.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington, called Trump’s threat “outrageous, dangerous, and unhinged.”

“Trump’s illegal war in Iran has already led to enormous death and destruction, including a school bombing that killed over 100 children. Congress must immediately act to rein him in before more people die,” Jayapal wrote in a post on X.

Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley, of Illinois, said in a statement on X that Trump’s threat amounts to “mass murder” and that he is “urging every Cabinet Member and Republican leadership to call the President IMMEDIATELY.”

“The Iranian people do not deserve this,” Quigley wrote.

Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, of California, slammed Trump’s rhetoric, saying, “Threatening the annihilation of an entire civilization is dangerous beyond words, and hearing it from the person commanding our military should alarm every American.”

“This language is completely unacceptable from any president, let alone one who started this war without authorization from Congress and has no plan for what comes next,” Levin wrote.

Other conservative voices are breaking with Trump over his Iran threats.

Conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson offered scathing criticism of the president, blasting his recent threats toward Iran and specifically Trump’s profanity-laden threat to Iran on Easter Sunday.

“It is really the most real thing this president has ever done, and also the most revealing on every level. It is vile on every level,” Carlson said of Trump’s Sunday post during “The Tucker Carlson Show” on Monday. 

Carlson scolded the president directly, saying, “how dare you speak that way,” adding that Trump’s post was a “mockery of Christianity.”

Trump fired back at Carlson in a social media post on Tuesday morning, calling him a “low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin, Lauren Peller, Nicholas Kerr and Will Steakin contributed to this report.

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Suspect in custody after reported shooting incident outside White House Correspondents Dinner; Trump evacuated
Suspect in custody after reported shooting incident outside White House Correspondents Dinner; Trump evacuated

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries were removed by security after an shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

The incident took place near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, according to the Secret Service.

Trump and the other dignitaries who were evacuated were safe, according to the Secret Service. The Secret Service and the president said that a suspect has been apprehended.

Law enforcement is continuing to conduct the investigation.

This was the first correspondents’ dinner that Trump attended as president. He was scheduled to speak.

Other dignitaries who were escorted out included House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump praised the Secret Service for their work.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” he said in a social media post.

Trump added the he “recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

“They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” he said.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang told the crowd at the Washington Hilton ballroom that the program would continue at some point.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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