Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ eyed to be released by Neon: Report

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ eyed to be released by Neon: Report
Luca Guadagnino attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2026, in Paris, France. (Peter White/Getty Images)

It seems Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial is being eyed to be released by Neon.

Deadline reports that Neon is in talks to pick up the film after Amazon MGM Studios decided it would no longer release it.

Neon did not immediately respond to ABC Audio’s request for confirmation.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed to ABC Audio it would no longer release Artificial in a statement shared on June 19.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home.”

Artificial is described as a comedic drama about the world of artificial intelligence. It explores Sam Altman’s OpenAI during a period in 2023 when Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. It is directed by Guadagnino from a script by Saturday Night Live alum Simon Rich.

The film’s cast includes Mark Rylance, Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz.

It would have reunited Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios after he directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as 2025’s After the Hunt.

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Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35
Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35
Jackson Olson plays the fans as the Savannah Bananas take on the Party Animals at Campanelli Stadium on August 16, 2023 in Brockton, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Savannah Bananas second baseman and social media personality Jackson Olson is trading the baseball field for the dance floor.

Olson has officially joined Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant, ABC announced during Disney’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday.

The internet creator and baseball star is the latest celebrity revealed for the upcoming season, joining previously announced contestants Maura Higgins of The Traitors and Love Island and Ciara Miller of Summer House.

The full celebrity cast and professional dancer lineup will be announced Sept. 2 exclusively on Good Morning America.

Olson has gained a massive following online through his mix of baseball content, personal storytelling and behind-the-scenes moments from life with the Savannah Bananas, the viral exhibition baseball team known for its entertaining spin on the sport.

Along with sharing baseball insights and highlights from his career as a second baseman, Olson’s content often focuses on relationships, family, food and everyday life experiences.

The Savannah Bananas have become a social media sensation in recent years for their fast-paced and comedic style of baseball, often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, with Olson emerging as one of the team’s most recognizable personalities.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a milestone Season 34, which marked the show’s best finale performance in a decade, according to ABC.

The show will air live this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

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Patrick Schwarzenegger to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report
Patrick Schwarzenegger to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report
Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

It seems Patrick Schwarzenegger is joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actor will star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, Deadline reports.

ABC Audio has reached out to 20th Century Studios for confirmation.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the January 2026 release of People We Meet on Vacation. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

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Chuck Norris remembered by his ‘Expendables’ co-stars after his death at 86
Chuck Norris remembered by his ‘Expendables’ co-stars after his death at 86
Chuck Norris makes his Wizard World Comic Con debut at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring in for Chuck Norris.

The actor and martial artist, known for starring in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger and films like The Delta Force and The Expendables 2, died Thursday morning. He was 86.

On Friday, many across Hollywood and beyond paid tribute to Norris on social media and shared memories of him, including his Expendables 2 co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Stallone shared a photo with Norris on the set of the 2012 action film and captioned the post, “I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family.”

Van Damme added in his post, in which he included photos of Norris over the years, “Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten.”

Expendables 2 actor Dolph Lundgren also took to Instagram to post a photo of Norris. He wrote in the caption, “Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend.”

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