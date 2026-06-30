LeBron James speaks out on decision to leave Lakers, continue playing

LeBron James speaks out on decision to leave Lakers, continue playing
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers and continue his career elsewhere, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, citing James’ agent Rich Paul.

James recently completed his 23rd season in the NBA, and his eighth with the Lakers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said, “LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers – including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.”

The statement continued, “We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

The announcement comes moments before the NBA’s free agency period is set to kick off, where traditionally high-profile player movement is frequent.

With the announcement, James also leaves his son Bronny James in a Laker uniform. The younger James, who was drafted by the team in 2024, is still on the roster, but could be waived should the Lakers choose to part ways with him.

James’ 23rd season marked the most seasons played in NBA history, and he will now build upon that legacy with his 24th campaign.

The icon of modern basketball, holds a plethora of records including all-time NBA leading scorer.

James finished his 23rd and final season with the Lakers averaging 20.9 points per game, 7.2 assists per game and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Serena Williams returns to pro tennis: See how she did
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Serena Williams plays with Victoria Mboko during Women’s Doubles first round match on Day Two of the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club, June 9, 2026, in London. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Serena Williams received a hero’s welcome on Tuesday as she made her first competitive appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Dressed in a pink skirt with matching pink shoes, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion walked onto a packed center court at Queen’s Club in London to loud cheers from fans eager to see the tennis legend back in action.

Queen’s Club, a historic and relatively intimate venue in west London, was filled to capacity for the occasion. By the time Williams stepped onto the court, there was not an empty seat in the house.

Williams, 44, teamed up with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, 19, in the first round of the HSBC Championships women’s doubles tournament. The pair faced the No. 3-seeded team of American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe.

Despite her lengthy absence from competition, Williams and Mboko battled through a tightly contested opening set before winning the tiebreak 7-2 to take the set 7-6.

Williams stepped away from competition after the 2022 U.S. Open but never formally announced her retirement.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister, Venus Williams. She has also won seven singles and seven doubles titles at Wimbledon.

Her return comes as the grass-court season ramps up ahead of Wimbledon later this month. Williams is also entered in doubles at the Berlin Open, where she is expected to continue her comeback to competition.

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Scoreboard roundup — 5/19/26
Scoreboard roundup — 5/19/26

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cavaliers 104, Knicks 115

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Braves 8, Marlins 4
Orioles 1, Rays 4
Reds 4, Phillies 1
Guardians 4, Tigers 3
Mets 6, Nationals 9
Blue Jays 4, Yankees 5
Red Sox 7, Royals 1
Astros 2, Twins 1
Brewers 5, Cubs 2
Pirates 6, Cardinals 9
Rangers 10, Rockies 0
Athletics 14, Angels 6
White Sox 2, Mariners 1
Dodgers 5, Padres 4
Giants 3, Diamondbacks 5

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