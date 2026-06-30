Dylan O’Brien to star in Hulu comedy pilot ‘Lex’: Report
Dylan O’Brien may just make his return to the small screen.
The actor is set to lead the Hulu comedy pilot Lex, Deadline reports. This would mark his first series role since he starred as Stiles on MTV’s Teen Wolf.
ABC Audio has reached out to Hulu for confirmation.
Lex follows the titular disgraced former reality star (O’Brien), who accidentally films a murder while making a $20 Cameo video. This finds Lex at the center of a global conspiracy and forces him to go on the run.
“Using the skills he acquired navigating reality TV’s toxic social dynamics, Lex must fight to not get killed, to expose the truth, and most importantly… to get back on TV,” according to a description from the outlet.
In addition to starring in Lex, O’Brien will executive produce the pilot. He will do so alongside its writer, Sean Clements, as well as Paul Simms.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.
Paul Walter Hauser is ready to solve that mystery.
Netflix has announced that the actor has joined the cast of the upcoming, currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series. While the specific role Hauser will play has not been unveiled, he has been cast as a series regular.
Hauser joins the previously announced main cast of the show that includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.
This currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.
Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners.
According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.
“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”
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What happens in the ballroom doesn’t always stay there.
After captivating audiences on Dancing with the Stars, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas are back together — only this time they are on Broadway, starring in Chicago at New York City’s Ambassador Theatre.
“If someone would have said a year ago that the two of you would be on the cover of the playbill, Chicago on Broadway, what would your reaction have been?” ABC News’ Will Ganss asked the duo in an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America.
“I probably would have been like, ‘You’re crazy. What? How?'” Leavitt said with a laugh.
“Yeah. Well, I mean, yeah. Speechless,” Ballas added.
Leavitt, who rose to fame on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is now leading Chicago to its highest-grossing week in the show’s 30-year history while playing Roxie Hart.
“She’s definitely sassy. She’s very sassy. I’d say sassy, impulsive and always just, like, learning,” Leavitt said of her character.
Asked what she and Roxie Hart have in common, Leavitt replied with a laugh, “Every single one of those things.”
Amid her success on Broadway, Leavitt said she is still deciding what her future looks like on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the hit Hulu reality TV show.
“We’re figuring it out in real-time. I don’t really know,” Leavitt said. “I feel sometimes that it’s like time to venture out. Like, this is what I’m passionate about.”
In Chicago, Ballas joins Leavitt as Billy Flynn, following in the footsteps of stars like Patrick Swayze and Usher.
The moment marks a full-circle journey that began during their time on DWTS, when they danced to the song “Cell Block Tango” from the Broadway show.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.