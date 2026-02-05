‘We will not rest’: Savannah Guthrie and her siblings plead for mother’s safe return

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made an emotional plea for the return of their mother, who remains missing days after police believe she was abducted from her home in Arizona.

“Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere,” Savannah Guthrie said in a video message posted on Wednesday alongside her sister and brother. “We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

Savannah Guthrie made an urgent plea for her mother’s return, citing the 84-year-old’s fragile health.

“Our mom is our heart and our home,” Savannah said. “She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

No suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case, the sheriff’s department said on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said it is reviewing possible ransom notes as part of the investigation. ABC Tucson affiliate KGUN said it received one of the letters, which it forwarded to law enforcement. Officials say they are investigating if any of these letters are legitimate.

Addressing reports of a ransom letter, Savannah Guthrie said Wednesday, “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and said it appears she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie’s family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

The FBI is sending additional agents and experts to Pima County, Arizona, to help reinforce efforts on the ground and to aid local investigators in the case, sources told ABC News on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60
Pat Finn attends ABC’s ‘The Middle’ 200th episodes celebration on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.

Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt’s character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018. 

Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.”

Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where’s My Car and It’s Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

He’s survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.

(This is an updated version of a story that was originally published Dec. 25, 2025 at 3:53 p.m.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Hello Kitty’ animated film coming to theaters summer 2028
Hello Kitty items on display at Hello Kitty’s 50th birthday celebration at the Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne on Aug. 22, 2024. (Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Hello Kitty is saying hello to Hollywood.

An animated film based on the Sanrio character is planned to release in theaters on July 21, 2028. Warner Bros. made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Hello Hollywood,” the studio’s caption reads. “#HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028!”

No plot details for the film have been released at this time. Director Leo Matsuda will helm the film for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema. Wicked screenwriter Dana Fox is penning the script.

Matsuda took to his Instagram Story to share excitement over the project. 

“So thrilled to get to work with Hello Kitty and the most incredible team of creatives and artists. Let’s go!!!” Matsuda wrote.

This marks the first time Sanrio has granted film rights to its flagship character.

Sanrio launched Hello Kitty in 1974. Yuko Shimizu created the main character of Kitty White, who is an anthropomorphized white cat that wears a red bow. The Sanrio brand includes other popular characters, such as Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Kuromi and Pompompurin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robin Roberts says viewers should watch ‘The Year: 2025’ because ‘ABC News is the best’
‘The Year: 2025’ poster (ABC)

Robin Roberts returns to recap the biggest moments of the past 12 months in The Year: 2025. This marks the 15th year of the ABC News special, which Robin says has become a meaningful way for many families to reflect on the year that was.

“It’s really become a tradition for a lot of families,” she tells ABC Audio. “They sit down with their kids, and they’re like, ‘It is the holidays … Let’s remember all that happened this year and what we’re gonna look forward to in the new year.’”

For those who haven’t yet made the show part of their annual tradition, Robin says it’s worth adding because “ABC News is the best.”

She notes David Muir “will give you all the moments that were so important, both here in this country and abroad,” while special contributors will highlight “pop culture moments,” including a breakdown of the six-seven viral phrase.

“I really appreciate the breadth of what we do, the seriousness of what do,” she says. “But also how we can find the joy, the pop culture, those moments that bring people together.”

Reflecting on her 15 years hosting The Year, Robin says it’s allowed her to reflect on her own life, reminding her that “this too shall pass.”

“[I’ve learned] to realize that everybody’s got something and to recognize the something that people are going through” she says, noting stories in the special can resonate deeply with viewers.

“They can go like, ‘Okay, that person got through it. It’s not exactly what I’m going through, but I’m gonna get through it too’,” she adds. “It’s really, really helped me to understand something that a dear friend, Pat Summitt, the legendary coach at [the University of] Tennessee [said]: ‘Left foot, right foot, breathe. Keep moving, keep believing.'”

The Year: 2025 airs Dec. 29 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.