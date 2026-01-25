Winter storm arrives, mayor’s protective order denied, petition advances

A winter storm warning is now in effect and will remain until 1 p.m. on Monday, as the area is still expected to receive additional heavy mixed precipitation, including snow and sleet accumulations of 1-4 inches and ice accumulations of one-quarter to half an inch. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in some places.

A substitute judge denied a request by Martinsville Mayor LC Jones for an emergency protective order against Councilman Aaron Rawls. Judge Wally Covington told Rawls he crossed the line, claiming he would “put someone in the dirt,” but told Jones the comment wasn’t sufficient to obtain the order. The matter came down to the definition of the term; Jones said to him it meant Rawls intended to kill someone, while Rawls said he meant to subdue someone in defense.

Meanwhile, petition coordinator Patti Covington said the signatures on her petition calling for Jones’s removal from office had been certified. Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Flinn said he asked for a special prosecutor in the case but was denied, and the responsibility for determining the petition’s merit will fall to him. If he approves it, the matter will proceed to court. Flinn asked for the community’s patience during the process.

With flu season in full swing, doctors say people should take extra care … especially amid a brutal stretch of cold weather. Here’s ABC News Medical Contributor Doctor Alok Patel:

Senator Bill Stanley has filed a bill calling for an additional $332 million in bonds to complete the four-laning of the U.S. 58 corridor. The proposal would raise the total authorized bonding for the Corridor Development Program to $1.632 billion.

