Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office

Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

After five weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ashs reign at the box office has finally been extinguished: Chris Pratt‘s new sci-fi film Mercy has replaced James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel at #1.

The movie, about a political detective being tried by an AI judge for the murder of his wife, took in $11.1 million, according to Box Office MojoAvatar: Fire and Ash fell to #2 with a weekend take of $7 million, while Disney’s Zootopia 2, the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, remains at #3 with $5.7 million.

The only new movie to make the top 10 was Return to Silent Hill, in at #7 with a $3.3 million gross.

Variety notes that overall, it was the lowest-earning weekend of the year at the box office, due to the winter storms sweeping through the U.S. that forced multiple theaters to close.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mercy — $11,1 million
2.﻿ Avatar: Fire and Ash﻿ — $7 million
3. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿ — $5.7 million
4.﻿ The Housemaid﻿ — $4.2 million
5.﻿ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $3.6 million
6.﻿ Marty Supreme﻿ — $3.5 million
7.﻿ Return to Silent Hill﻿ — $3.3 million
8. ﻿Hamnet — $2 million
9. ﻿The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring﻿ — $2 million
10. Primate﻿ — $1.6 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stone Cold Fox’ is an ’80s-set thriller with some ‘unapologetically bad’ characters
Krysten Ritter attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Stone Cold Fox’ at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Nov. 2, 2025, in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka headlines a new ’80s-set thriller called Stone Cold Fox, where the star must flee a dangerous relationship with a drug dealer named Goldie, played by Krysten Ritter.

“I don’t know what that says about me, but I seem to have a lot of fun when I play roles like this, Goldie in Stone Cold Fox, also Lady Vengeance in Dexter: [Resurrection],” Ritter tells ABC Audio. “I just love an opportunity to be unapologetically bad.”

Ritter, who also starred in shows like Breaking Bad and Jessica Jones, says Goldie was an opportunity to expand upon her series of dark performances.

“I think Goldie was a way for me to push that even further and really play around,” she says. “It is very different from what I’ve done, it’s completely unhinged and just so fun.”

In addition to being set “sometime in the ’80s,” according to an early title card, Stone Cold Fox is also steeped in the aesthetics of the era, from film grain, to heightened fight sequences that incorporate stop-motion animation.

“I love when people are going to take a big swing. I love a visual language and a big stamp like that,” says Ritter, crediting director Sophie Tabet.

For Goldie, Ritter and the film’s costuming team turned to Martin Scorsese’s Casino.

“That movie is so incredible and Sharon Stone’s wardrobe and everything, all of that, was a big inspiration. And I’m wearing the fur coat — obviously mine’s fake.”

The movie also stars Kiefer Sutherland, who is an ’80s icon in his own right. Ritter says she’s such a fan of Sutherland’s performance in the 1987 vampire film The Lost Boys, she even has a T-shirt featuring one of Sutherland’s lines from the movie.

“And I wore it for the first day working with Kiefer — like a dork!” says Ritter. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028
Sonic The Hedgehog attends the family screening of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 27, 2022, in London, England. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paramount has added a couple of new movies to its release schedule.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, as well as a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will arrive to cinemas in 2028, ABC Audio has learned.

The currently untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has grabbed the Nov. 17, 2028, date for its release, while a similarly untitled “Sonic Universe Event Film” has nabbed Dec. 22, 2028.

Additionally, the studio announced it plans to rerelease the original Top Gun in theaters on May 13, 2026, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Plot details for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic films are being kept under wraps. Producer Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the former. He’s best known for the popular live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy starring Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robitnik.

This upcoming Sonic film is different from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set for release on March 19, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix adds Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson and more to Kennedy family series
Laura Donnelly attends The 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) | Nick Robinson arrives at ‘The Abandons’ Los Angeles premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on Dec. 3, 2025. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

The upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring Netflix series about the Kennedy family has added more to its cast.

Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy, Sr. in the new eight-episode drama series Kennedy, which is based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

Joining Fassbender in the series as regulars are Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is “the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.”

He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book “pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.”

Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family’s saga “at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.