16 children rescued from Ohio home where they were living in ‘deplorable conditions,’ officials say

16 children rescued from Ohio home where they were living in ‘deplorable conditions,’ officials say
From left: Elizabeth Siders, Christina Siders, Gary Siders Jr. and Gary Siders Sr., are seen in booking photos on June 30, 2026. (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)

(VINTON COUNTY, Ohio) — Four people have been charged with child endangerment after 16 children were removed from a home in Ohio where officials say they were living in “deplorable conditions.”

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home in Hamden in Vinton County on Tuesday, where they say they found the children and four suspects inside.

Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer said during a press briefing Wednesday that this is not a case of human trafficking, but an “intra-family situation.”

The four suspects — Gary Siders Sr., 73; Christina Siders, 67; Gary Siders II, 36; and Elizabeth Siders, 33 — have each been charged with 16 counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony, according to officials. They pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Wednesday morning and their bond was set at $300,000 each.

Archer described the suspects as being the “grandma, grandpa, father, and mother.”

The charges allege the four suspects abused the children, resulting in “serious physical harm.”  

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said the evidence in the case is “beyond comprehension.”

The children range in age from 1 ½ to 18, according to Wilson. He did not go into the nature of the injuries but said seven of the children were transported to the hospital on Tuesday, including two who were airlifted there. One of the children was in critical condition, Wilson said.

Archer said the children are safe and officials are working to have them placed in temporary custody.

“They are currently in a good situation and are being protected,” he said.

Wilson said the investigation has been ongoing for some time, leading to the search warrant being executed on Tuesday.

The family had lived in Vinton County for the past four years and were “clearly bouncing around,” according to Wilson.

“They were pretty adept at keeping these kids out of sight and out of investigative eyes,” he said.

The children were not enrolled in school, according to Wilson. The eldest child is included among the charges because the 18-year-old is believed to developmentally still be a minor, officials said.

“Some of these children couldn’t even speak,” Wilson said. “It was terrible.”

Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain described the condition of the house as “disgusting,” including the presence of human feces, and said the children were largely confined to a small area.

“Most of our livestock is kept in better condition than the children,” Cain said during Wednesday’s briefing.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the situation “tragic.”

“It is heartbreaking to learn the conditions that these children were living in, and to learn of their medical conditions,” DeWine said in a statement, which also thanked those helping them.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Truck driver who went missing in possible hijacking found dead: FBI
Truck driver who went missing in possible hijacking found dead: FBI
Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez is seen circa October 2024 in a photo released by the FBI. (FBI)

(FLORIDA) — A truck driver who went missing in a possible hijacking while transporting vehicles from Georgia to Florida has been found dead, the FBI said Wednesday.

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, was last seen alive in the early morning hours on April 17 at a rest stop on I-95 south in Brevard County, Florida, according to the FBI’s Tampa field office. 

The truck was located in Port Wentworth, Georgia, that day, though Gonzalez was not there, according to the FBI, which called his disappearance “suspicious.” Several vehicles were also missing from the hauler.

On Wednesday, the FBI field offices in Tampa and Atlanta said a body found in coastal Georgia is confirmed to be Gonzalez. They did not say where or when the body was located.

The FBI Tampa and Atlanta divisions are leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death.

Gonzalez, a CDL driver for an unidentified trucking company, had picked up multiple vehicles from the Port of Brunswick in Georgia on April 16 and was supposed to drop them off in Miami, the FBI said.

He arrived at the truck stop in Grant-Valkaria at approximately 1:21 a.m. on April 17 and rested for several hours, the FBI said. At 7:49 a.m., the truck drove south one exit and then turned north, according to the FBI.

“Soon after, Gonzalez became unreachable and the truck was reported missing,” the FBI stated in a missing person bulletin.

Three vehicles that went missing from the hauler have since been located in Florida, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online.

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2 dead after gunfire breaks out during ‘planned fight’ between juveniles at North Carolina park: Police
2 dead after gunfire breaks out during ‘planned fight’ between juveniles at North Carolina park: Police
Stock image of police lights. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.) — Multiple people were shot, including two fatally, after a “planned fight” between two juveniles at a North Carolina park escalated and several people opened fire, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out at Leinbach Park in Winston-Salem on Monday morning, according to police.

“This stemmed from a planned fight between two young individuals,” the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

The two met shortly before 10 a.m., when the “situation escalated significantly, leading to multiple people exchanging gunfire,” the police department said.

Two people are dead, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Winston-Salem police said they have not confirmed the total number of victims and suspects are “still outstanding.”

The incident was isolated and remains under investigation, police said.

Leinbach Park, which is located near a middle school, remains closed, police said. Students at the school were safe, police said.

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Enid, Oklahoma, surveys damage after massive tornado tears through city
Enid, Oklahoma, surveys damage after massive tornado tears through city
Severe weather map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — More than a dozen reported tornadoes tore through part of the Central U.S. on Thursday night, including a powerful storm in northwestern Oklahoma that spurred a tornado emergency from the National Weather Service.

A tornado emergency is the highest alert level for tornadoes.

The weather service said a “large and destructive tornado” was confirmed on the ground at 8:21 p.m. local time in the area of Enid, Oklahoma, near Vance Air Force Base, and urged residents to take cover.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the weather service said. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Enid, a city of roughly 50,000 people, is located about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City

Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink told Oklahoma City ABC station KOCO that search-and-rescue operations were underway in “hard-hit” areas. He said he did not have word yet on any injuries.

A county emergency management official told KOCO there were reports of 10 to 11 people with minor injures and that the search and rescue operations in the Grayridge area was wrapping up.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, in a social media post, asked for prayers for the Enid community, which he said “has been severely impacted” by Thursday’s tornado.

“I have spoken with Enid’s local leaders and will continue working with them as they assess the damage and identify needs,” he said in the post.

Overall, there were 17 reported tornadoes Thursday night from Oklahoma to Iowa, and there were still several active tornado warnings along a line of dangerous storms stretching from Oklahoma to Missouri to Iowa.

Thursday is the first day of a multiday outbreak of severe weather for the Plains.

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