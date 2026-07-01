‘Big Brother’ season 28 gets official theme, ‘Big Brother: Time Trip’

‘Big Brother’ season 28 gets official theme, ‘Big Brother: Time Trip’
Julie Chen Moonves stands inside of the ‘Big Brother’ season 28 house. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

It’s not summer without Big Brother.

CBS has announced the theme of season 28 of the hit reality competition series. The upcoming season will be known as Big Brother: Time Trip.

Season 28 turns time into the ultimate twist. According to a press release, the season’s houseguests “will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances.”

The new season of Big Brother premieres on July 9. The special 90-minute episode kicks off a big premiere week. The premiere episode will be followed by the return of the show’s companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, on July 10. Another 90-minute episode will air on July 12.

Julie Chen Moonves returns once again to host the show, guiding viewers through a season “where history is rewritten and anything is possible,” according to CBS. Season 28 will also include the milestone 1,000th episode of the series, making Big Brother the first primetime series to reach 1,000 original episodes.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week a person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the $750,000 prize.

After its premiere weekend, Big Brother season 28 will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. Fans will also be able to watch the Big Brother live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Keke Palmer wears many hats, but on Wednesday she’ll serve as both host and performer for Billboard Women in Music 2026. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, she said she’s looking forward to the night, where she’ll take the stage with “Text Message Unsent” from the soundtrack of her upcoming movie, I Love Boosters.

“I get to perform one of the songs — ‘Text Message Unsent’ — which is on the soundtrack of the EP for the movie,” she said, explaining that the title is inspired by moments “when you want to say the things to this person that you love but you just know it’s never gonna go anywhere, so it just stays in a text message unsent.”

The film, which also stars Don Cheadle, LaKeith Stainfield, Taylour Paige and Naomi Ackie, is set for a May 22 release. 

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Keke said it was hard to recognize Don on set. “It was crazy because he really went into just an extreme character look for the show … it’s fabulous,” she said.

“He’s really cool, too, and I’ve always loved him [since] Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days,” she said.

She added it was “very fun making the movie” and “just being with the girls all day. We were just all gagging, talking and laughing.”

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James Marsden to host ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion special
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James Marsden hosts the ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion. (Prime Video)

James Marsden is returning to his Jury Duty roots.

Prime Video has announced there will be two bonus episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. The first will be a season 2 cast reunion special moderated by Marsden, while the second will be a meetup between season 1 non-actor Ronald Gladden and season 2 non-actor Anthony Norman.

In the reunion special, Norman and the entirety of the season 2 cast gather to discuss their experiences producing the show. Audiences will also get a look at never-before-seen footage from the making of the season.

The special meetup episode finds Gladden and Norman getting to chat for the first time over coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. They get to have a candid conversation about this unique, shared experience they have as the only two people who have gone through a social experiment like this.

Both of the new episodes will debut on April 10. Additionally, Prime Video subscribers will get access to brand-new audio commentary tracks for all eight episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, which feature commentary on the making of the show from Norman, Alex Bonifer, Stephanie Hodge, Rachel Kaly, Emily Pendergast and Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It’s told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. Marsden starred in the first season and executive produced season 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Quinta Brunson to star in Betty Boop feature film
Quinta Brunson to star in Betty Boop feature film
Quinta Brunson attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026, in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson is taking on the role of Betty Boop.

The actress, creator, writer and producer is developing and set to star in a film adaptation of the cartoon icon, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The upcoming movie is set to trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer. It will examine the relationship between art and the artist as Max Fleischer navigates the pressures of creating one of the world’s first animated icons, “especially when that icon begins to take on a life of its own,” according to the film’s official logline.

The movie will be Betty Boop’s first starring role in a theatrical film since the 1930s, when she came from Fleischer Studios’ Talkartoons series and was the only animated, independent female movie star of the era. Brunson will produce through her banner Fifth Chance Productions and has partnered with Mark Fleischer of Fleischer Studios for the project. Erin Wehrenberg is overseeing for Fifth Chance Productions.

“Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche. She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century,” Brunson said. “After Erin and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather’s creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself.”

Mark Fleischer said when Brunson first approached him with her idea for the film, he “was breath-taken.”

“Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention,” Mark Fleischer said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.