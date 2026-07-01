‘Camp Rock 3’ gets release date, new teaser trailer

‘Camp Rock 3’ gets release date, new teaser trailer
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas star in ‘Camp Rock 3.’ (David Astorga/Disney)

This is real, this is me, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be — to watch the new teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3.

Disney has released the second teaser trailer for the third film in the Camp Rock franchise. It finds the Jonas Brothers returning as the brothers of the fictional band Connect 3, and will premiere to Disney Channel on Aug. 13 and Disney+ the next day.

While the first trailer focused on the familiar faces of Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, this new teaser showcases the next generation of campers taking center stage. It also features a first look at the film’s new song “One Beat Away.”

Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 as they lose the opening act for their major reunion tour. The band returns to Camp Rock with the hope of discovering the next big thing.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to an official synopsis.

New cast members in the third film include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, newcomer Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean and Sherry Cola.

The trailer shows Segura’s Sage finding Mitchie Torres’ old songbook covered in dust.

“I’m gonna be Connect 3’s opening act, and nothing’s gonna throw me off my game,” Sage says before she’s knocked to the ground by Barton’s Fletch.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato all executive produce the new film, although Lovato will not reprise her role of Mitchie. Wizards of Waverly Place star Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to portray Mitchie’s mother, Connie Torres.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shatters records to become most-watched movie trailer
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shatters records to become most-watched movie trailer
Tom Holland launches the official trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at sunrise on March 18, 2026, from the top of the Empire State Building. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for Columbia Pictures)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the most-watched movie trailer of all time.

The trailer for the upcoming Sony Pictures film was released on Wednesday. It obtained a historic 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, according to WaveMetrix.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer surpassed former record holder Deadpool & Wolverine‘s movie trailer within eight hours of its launch. It reached 373 million views at that time, surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine‘s previous 24-hour record of 365 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also surpassed the record set by the trailer for the video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which previously claimed the title of the biggest video launch of all time in 2025. It received 475 million views over its first 24 hours.

This new film finds Peter Parker in a completely different time in his life. It’s set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” according to an official description from Sony. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo star in the film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

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Another hit for the King of Pop: ‘Michael’ tops this weekend’s box office
Another hit for the King of Pop: ‘Michael’ tops this weekend’s box office
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Michael Jackson had a lot of #1 hits throughout his career, so it seems fitting that a movie about his life has landed at #1 as well.

The biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, moonwalked its way to #1 at the box office this weekend, debuting in the top spot with a haul of $97 million domestically, and $217 million globally, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, the domestic haul breaks the record for the best biopic debut. The previous record holder was the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, which earned $60 million in its debut week.

Michael’s opening is also the second-best opening of the year, with only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie doing better, with its $131 million debut.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slips to #2 this week with $21.2 million in earnings, followed by Project Hail Mary at #3 with $13.2 million. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and The Drama round out the top five with $5.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Besides Michael, the only other debuts to make it in the top 10 this weekend were Over Your Dead Body, starring Jason Segel and Samara Weaving, at #8 with $1.4 million, and the YoungBoy Never Broke Again documentary, American Youngboy, at #10 with $1.2 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Michael — $97 million
2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $21.2 million
3. Project Hail Mary — $13.2 million
4. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy — $5.6 million
5. The Drama — $2.6 million
6. Hoppers — $1.9 million
7. You, Me & Tuscany — $1.5 million
8. Over Your Dead Body — $1.4 million
9. Mother Mary — $1.3 million
10. American Youngboy — $1.2 million

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Maya Rudolph to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Maya Rudolph to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Maya Rudolph attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 22, 2026, in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Oh, Mary? More like Oh, Maya!

Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Rudolph’s run in the production will be an eight-week limited engagement starting on April 28 and ending on June 20.

Oh, Mary!‘s official Instagram shared a poster with Rudolph adorned in Mary’s signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Maya in costume as Mary as she finds a mirror that has the phrase, “You’re next, Maya,” written in all caps using red lipstick.

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch‘s John Cameron Mitchell is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. His final performance in the role will be April 26.

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