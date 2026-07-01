‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ limited series headed to Netflix this winter

‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ limited series headed to Netflix this winter
Melissa McCarthy attends the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards at Nya Studios on April 8, 2026, in LA. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust US)

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey has found a home at Netflix.

This already completed series was formerly known as Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Paramount+ opted not to proceed with it in late 2025. Netflix has announced it picked the limited series up and will release it as a global original title this winter.

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy Ramsey and John Bennett Ramsey in the series. According to its official synopsis, the show centers “on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenet Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.”

Richard LaGravenese serves as the series’ showrunner, writer and executive producer. Presumed Innocent‘s director Anne Sewitsky helms and serves as an executive producer alongside the show’s co-writers, Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach. McCarthy also executive produces.

Also starring are Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey, Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas, Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt, Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter, Owen Teague as Shane Edwards, Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo, Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey and Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt.

Recurring in the series are Rory Cochrane as John Eller, Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby, Will Patton as Lou Smit, Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom, John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds and Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt. Additionally, Margo Martindale will guest as Nedra Paugh and Tzi Ma will guest as Dr. Henry Lee.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos unpack their new docuseries ‘Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House’
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos unpack their new docuseries ‘Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House’
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’ (Disney/Miller Mobley)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive produce a new six-part docuseries called Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House.

The docuseries, which follows ordinary people blindsided by manipulators who know exactly how to weaponize tenant protections, is now available to watch on Hulu. Ripa and Consuelos spoke to ABC Audio about the unbelievable true stories included in the series.

“The title didn’t come out of nowhere. This is what these very frustrated homeowners keep saying because they are so desperate,” Ripa said.

Consuelos said that the squatters featured in the show “are so good at finding the loopholes in the law … to frustrate the owners of the homes.”

“We’ve sold homes,” Consuelos said. “You just assume you’re selling your home, and you go check on it, and you’re not gonna find a family that has moved into your house.”

Not only that, but you don’t assume you’ll find multiple families there and discover that “they’re leasing the house from a man who claims that’s his house,” Consuelos continued.

While the married couple have never encountered squatters on any of their properties, Ripa says she has a friend who dealt with squatters.

“He owns properties in California and he said that this is his life,” Ripa said. “There’s so many times that he has leased a property to a tenant who’s never paid rent and then he cannot evict them and so it is a part of his life.”

Through those experiences, Ripa said her friend has “had to become better than the squatters.”

“It is very common. I keep saying we could do episodes not just in each state, we could episodes in every county of every state or in every borough,” Ripa said. “It’s not a unique thing.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature ‘Not Alone’
Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature ‘Not Alone’
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet on the set of Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ on Sept. 11, 2017, in New York City. (Bobby Bank/GC Images via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up with Illumination, the people who brought you the Minions films, for a new animated feature.

The movie, called Not Alone, was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. According to  studio information distributed to multiple media outlets, Chalamet will play Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic. Gomez will play Fran, an astro-botanist who’s created the first rocket powered by plant-based fuel. Things get complicated when three aliens on the run from the law hide out in Joe’s house, where they plot to return home using Fran’s rocket. 

The voice cast also includes Allison Janney, Lamorne Morris and Brett Goldstein. The movie hits theaters in April 2027.

This isn’t the first time Gomez and Chalamet have worked together: They both appeared in the movie A Rainy Day in New York, which was released in 2020.

While Chalamet will be making his animated film debut, Gomez has voiced multiple characters in animated films, including the Hotel Transylvania series. Her most recent film role was the Oscar-winning movie Emilia Pérez. 

Chalamet, last seen in 2025’s Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme, will appear in Dune: Part Three later this year.

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Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani and more join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4
Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani and more join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4
A photo of Max Greenfield. (Steve Granitz) | A photo of Kumail Nanjiani. (Brian Bowen Smith)

Many new actors are checking in to The White Lotus.

Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul have joined the season 4 cast of the hit HBO series, ABC Audio has confirmed. There is currently no word as to the specific characters they will play.

The Emmy-winning show will film in France for its fourth season. It will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week.

These new actors join the previously-announced ensemble cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

According to HBO, casting for the season is still ongoing.

The White Lotus was created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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