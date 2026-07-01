Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis
In this Dec. 3, 2023, file photo, Danny Glover attends an event in Santa Monica, Calif. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images via Getty Images, FILE)

Danny Glover has publicly revealed he is one of the millions of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 79-year-old actor rose to prominence in Lethal Weapon movies in the 1980s. He opened up to NBC News and People about his condition, saying he was diagnosed in 2023 and since then, his speech, movements and memories have gradually declined.

Even though some time has passed since his diagnosis, Glover told People, “I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it.”

“There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget,” he added.

ABC News has reached out to Glover’s representative for comment.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, is a brain disorder that affects thinking, memory, and one’s behavior and abilities.

It’s characterized by symptoms such as short-term memory loss, problem-solving challenges and difficulty with everyday tasks, all of which may start appearing by the age of 60, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The condition is progressive, with nerve cell damage in the brain increasing over time.

Researchers estimate nearly 7 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s and the number of those impacted is expected to double by 2060.

Alzheimer’s is now the sixth-leading cause of death in adults 65 and older and the seventh-leading cause of death of American adults, the CDC notes.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease but some medications and immunotherapies are available that may help slow down the progression of the condition, manage symptoms and improve quality of life for patients.

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Oscars 2026: ‘Golden’ and all the musical performances
Oscars 2026: ‘Golden’ and all the musical performances
Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna perform ‘Golden’ during the 98th Annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Unlike past years, when multiple nominees for best original song were performed during the Oscars ceremony, Sunday night’s Academy Awards only featured two nominees: “I Lied to You” from Sinners and “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, which took home the trophy. 

Dressed in coordinating white outfits, the voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — sang “Golden” as a troupe of dancers waved golden flags behind them. The Oscar audience got in on the fun by waving lightbulb-shaped glow sticks in time to the music.

Of note, the Oscar for best original song was presented by past winner Lionel Richie; “Golden” is the first K-pop song to be nominated for, and to win, an Oscar. An emotional EJAE, who co-wrote “Golden,” accepted the trophy and pronounced herself “so proud” that “everyone is singing our song,” which she said was about resilience. When one of the song’s other co-writers attempted to thank someone, the group was played off the stage.

The “I Lied to You” performance recreated a specific scene in the film, in which the character Sammie sings in Club Juke and the music is so powerful that the entire history of Black music unspools around him. In addition to those who appeared in the film — Miles Caton, Alice Smith and Buddy Guy — the number incorporated many guest musicians and artists, including Raphael Saadiq, who co-wrote the song, plus Shaboozey, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Bobby Rush and ballerina Misty Copeland.

One unexpected performance at the show was Josh Groban’s appearance during host Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue. As O’Brien imagined winning an Oscar and being crowned king, Groban was on hand to sing a comically dramatic song celebrating O’Brien’s genius.

And a bonus performance came from Barbra Streisand, who sang a bit of “The Way We Were” after eulogizing her co-star Robert Redford, who died in September 2025.

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‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Mark Ballas joins season 34 partner Whitney Leavitt in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Mark Ballas joins season 34 partner Whitney Leavitt in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas after performing an Argentine tango to ‘Cell Block Tango’ from ‘Chicago’ on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Team Whark It is back together, but this time on the Broadway stage.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas is making his return to Broadway by joining his partner from season 34, Whitney Leavitt, in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Ballas will take on the role of Billy Flynn in a four-week limited engagement that runs from April 6 to May 3. Leavitt will extend her time in the production once again and continue to play Roxie Hart throughout Ballas’ run in the show. The pair danced an Argentine tango to “Cell Block Tango,” one of the most popular songs in Chicago, during season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

“This is a full-circle moment for me. One of the first shows I auditioned for after graduating musical theatre college was for the ensemble of Chicago in the West End in London,” Ballas wrote on Instagram. “I was 19 years old, new to the industry, learning how to pay my dues, accept rejection, and be told no. Twenty years later, I’m making my return to Broadway as Billy Flynn.”

Ballas previously made his Broadway debut in a production of Jersey Boys in 2016, staying with the show until it closed in January 2017. He then went on to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2018.

“Hard work, persistence, dedication to the craft, and relentlessness really do pay off. Thank you to my musical theatre teachers for instilling this in me, and for the years of tough love,” Ballas wrote.

Leavitt also took to Instagram to share her excitement over Ballas’ casting.

“This secret was way too hard to keep! The incredible @markballas & I will be performing TOGETHER in @chicagomusical,” Leavitt wrote. “Can’t wait to perform on stage together again.”

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Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) in the 2010 film ‘Tangled.’ (Disney)

Kathryn Hahn has been mother, but now she’s officially Mother Gothel.

Walt Disney Studios has announced that Hahn will star as the villainous Mother Gothel in its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical Tangled.

The news was shared in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, which Hahn collaborated on with Walt Disney Studios. In the video, Hahn wears a black T-shirt that has many images of the animated character Mother Gothel adorned on it.

“OOTD, Mother Gothel,” the caption of the video reads.

Additionally, Hahn has changed her Instagram bio. It now reads “mother knows best,” alongside a mirror emoji, a reference to her character’s song in the musical, called “Mother Knows Best.”

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider. 

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature. Donna Murphy was the voice of Mother Gothel in the original film.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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