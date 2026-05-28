2-year-old found safe, man still wanted for murder

A 2-year-old Martinsville boy was found safe Wednesday after a CODI Alert was issued by Virginia State Police. Authorities said Omarion Smith had last been seen on May 12 on West Fayette Street with 24-year-olds De’Corrius Thompson and Kaniya Finney. Finney is jailed on accessory charges tied to a May 12 homicide that killed 53-year-old Marcie Hunt. Thompson remains wanted on murder and firearms charges. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,500 in rewards for information.
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