Wisconsin 2024 primary results: Biden, Trump projected to win

(WASHINGTON) — Tuesday was primary day in Wisconsin.

ABC News reports that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to win the Democratic and Republican races, respectively.

Biden and Trump were the only major remaining candidates running and both of them have already clinched their parties’ 2024 nominations.

However, the results on the Democratic side were more closely followed because anti-Biden protesters have been urging people to pick “uninstructed” on their ballots in opposition to Biden’s policies on the Israel-Hamas war. Similar efforts have been seen in some past state primaries, like in Michigan.

Polls were open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The period for in-person early voting in Wisconsin opened on March 19 and closed on Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Those voting by mail had until 5 p.m. on Thursday to request absentee ballots, which must have been returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

State significance

Wisconsin is considered a battleground state in presidential and midterm elections. It has historically been part of the so-called “blue wall” of Midwestern states that the Democratic presidential candidate won in every race from 1992 to 2012 — until Trump narrowly won it over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Biden then won it over Trump in 2020, also by a small margin.

