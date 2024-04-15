Monday, April 15, 2024
Hannah Waddingham shames “d***” paparazzo for asking her to “show leg” at UK theater awards

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Before she won Emmys for Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham was famous for playing the “shame nun” Septa Unella in Game of Thrones. She recently proved she’s still got those chops on a U.K. red carpet Sunday evening.

While she didn’t have Septa’s famous bell, she shamed a paparazzo who asked her to be a little more revealing while posing for pictures at the Royal Albert Hall before the Olivier Awards.

The exchange was caught on fan video. “Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man,” Waddingham said, wagging her finger. “Don’t be a d*** otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘show me leg.’ No.” 

The comment drew applause and hoots of approval from those who’d heard it. 

The actress strode off but continued to put the photographer on blast as she walked away; what she said to him afterward wasn’t clear.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

