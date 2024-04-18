Thursday, April 18, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentMariska Hargitay halts 'SVU' filming to help lost child who confused her...
Entertainment

Mariska Hargitay halts ‘SVU’ filming to help lost child who confused her for police officer

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
14
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay isn’t a cop, but she plays one on TV. Her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Olivia Benson recently came to the aid of a lost, little girl who thought she was the real deal.

People reports that on April 10, while shooting SVU at New York City’s Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, Hargitay halted production of the show for 20 minutes after a lost, little girl spotted her badge and approached her. According to the magazine, the child did not notice the film crew or her scene partner, Ice-T.

Hargitay, who is a parent to three children with husband Peter Hermann, was able to reunite the daughter with her mother, the witness told the magazine, which published photos of the incident and the happy reunion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
911 outages in several states caused by company installing a light pole
Next article
Tornado threat on the move: Latest severe weather forecast
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE