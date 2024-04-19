Friday, April 19, 2024
In Brief: CBS renews ‘Elsbeth’ for season 2, and more

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Hit Man, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Anyone but You‘s Glen Powell. The film, based on a 2001 Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth, itself based on a true story, follows Powell as “a strait-laced professor [who] uncovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man in undercover police stings.” He meets his match in a client — played by Adria Arjona — who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight and mixed-up identities, per the streamer. Hit Man premieres in select theaters on May 24 and Netflix on June 7 …

Ahead of its fifth episode, which aired Thursday, CBS renewed its freshman drama Elsbeth for a second season. The series follows Carrie Preston‘s titular character Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role. The series, per the network, is averaging 11 million viewers per episode in Live+35 multiplatform viewing. According to Nielsen’s most current data, the series has garnered 7.27 million viewers. Elsbeth also stars Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson

The American Film Institute will celebrate Nicole Kidman‘s career on April 27. TNT will air a tribute special on June 17, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kidman will be honored by her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, along with Morgan Freeman and Naomi Watts, among others. Big Little Lies co-star Meryl Streep will make the award presentation. Kidman is the first Aussie to receive the award …

