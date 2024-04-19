Friday, April 19, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Pulp Fiction' reunion becomes a 'Welcome Back, Kotter' reunion, too
Entertainment

‘Pulp Fiction’ reunion becomes a ‘Welcome Back, Kotter’ reunion, too

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
JC Olivera/WireImage

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Harvey Keitel reunited on the red carpet for the 30th anniversary celebration of Pulp Fiction in Hollywood.

The anniversary event at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre was held Thursday as part of the opening night gala for the 15th TCM Classic Film Festival, which runs until Sunday.

Travolta, Jackson, Thurman and Keitel were all special guests for the anniversary presentation of Quentin Tarantino‘s Oscar-winning crime epic.

Travolta and Jackson played hitmen in Pulp Fiction, with Travolta in a comeback — and Oscar-nominated — role as Vincent Vega and Jackson earning a Best Supporting Actor nomination as Jules Winnfield.

Thurman portrayed Mia Wallace, the former actress wife of Ving Rhames‘ crime boss character Marsellus Wallace; Keitel was the fixer Winston Wolf. Bruce Willis played the washed-up boxer Butch Coolidge in the movie, which also starred Christopher Walken, Rosanna Arquette and Eric Stoltz.

On the red carpet, Travolta was talking about the movie’s legacy with reporters when he was surprised by his former Welcome Back, Kotter co-star Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, who played Freddie “Boom Boom” Washington to Travolta’s fellow Sweathog Vinnie Barbarino. The pair hugged and conversed with each other before promising to catch up afterward.

Travolta was on the carpet with his 24-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, about whom Hilton-Jacobs commented, “The last time I saw her she was that big,” gesturing as short as his thigh.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Kenan Thompson credits losing it during rehearsal for keeping his cool during ‘SNL’ Beavis and Butt-Head skit
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE