‘Pulp Fiction’ reunion becomes a ‘Welcome Back, Kotter’ reunion, too

JC Olivera/WireImage

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Harvey Keitel reunited on the red carpet for the 30th anniversary celebration of Pulp Fiction in Hollywood.

The anniversary event at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre was held Thursday as part of the opening night gala for the 15th TCM Classic Film Festival, which runs until Sunday.

Travolta, Jackson, Thurman and Keitel were all special guests for the anniversary presentation of Quentin Tarantino‘s Oscar-winning crime epic.

Travolta and Jackson played hitmen in Pulp Fiction, with Travolta in a comeback — and Oscar-nominated — role as Vincent Vega and Jackson earning a Best Supporting Actor nomination as Jules Winnfield.

Thurman portrayed Mia Wallace, the former actress wife of Ving Rhames‘ crime boss character Marsellus Wallace; Keitel was the fixer Winston Wolf. Bruce Willis played the washed-up boxer Butch Coolidge in the movie, which also starred Christopher Walken, Rosanna Arquette and Eric Stoltz.

On the red carpet, Travolta was talking about the movie’s legacy with reporters when he was surprised by his former Welcome Back, Kotter co-star Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, who played Freddie “Boom Boom” Washington to Travolta’s fellow Sweathog Vinnie Barbarino. The pair hugged and conversed with each other before promising to catch up afterward.

Travolta was on the carpet with his 24-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, about whom Hilton-Jacobs commented, “The last time I saw her she was that big,” gesturing as short as his thigh.

