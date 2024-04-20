Saturday, April 20, 2024
Local

Man found competent to stand trial

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Martinsville man found competent to stand trial on murder charge
A man charged with first-degree murder appears to be finally going to trial after his case has been continued 13 times since his arrest.
Car crash claims life
Wyatt: Bankers’ hours
