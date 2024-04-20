Car crash claims life

Saturday, April 20, 2024
By WHEE Staff
Fieldale woman dies in car crash
Kristina Rouse Janey, 41, died at the scene of the crash on Fairystone Park Highway, a Virginia State Police release stated.
