$25 million lawsuit filed against Henry County Sheriff’s Office

A man shot by law enforcement officers during a June 2024 warrant operation in Ridgeway has filed a $25 million federal lawsuit against a Henry County sheriff’s investigator and a Martinsville police detective, alleging excessive force and civil rights violations. Timothy Brian Howell claims he was unarmed and posed no threat when officers opened fire, causing permanent injuries. Authorities have maintained that Howell pointed a handgun at officers. The lawsuit seeks damages, attorney fees, and a jury trial. The allegations remain unproven, and no response has been filed.
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