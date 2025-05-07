Aimee Lou Wood praises Walton Goggins, says she won’t appear on his ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has nothing but good things to say about Walton Goggins.

The actress, who starred as Chelsea, girlfriend of Goggins’ character Rick, on season 3 of The White Lotus, walked the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wood said it was great to have a mini White Lotus reunion at the event, which was also attended by co-stars Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lisa from Blackpink.

“It’s so lovely, I actually thought more of us would be here, but everyone’s busy. It’s really lovely, and we came together in the car. It’s perfect,” Wood said.

There has been speculation over whether Wood and Goggins had a falling out after the latter refused to answer questions about Wood in an interview with The Times published on May 1.

Prior to that interview, there had been speculation about the status of their relationship. Goggins shared a photo tribute to Wood in August 2024, where he called her “the brightest light in every room.” As of May 2025, the actors no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Goggins is set to host Saturday Night Live on May 10. Wood was asked if she plans to make an appearance on the program, which would be notable after she publicly spoke out against the show’s parody of The White Lotus that poked fun at her appearance.

“I couldn’t say, but also, I’m not doing that,” Wood said, adding that “it’d be fun” if she could appear.

“I loved working with Walton, it was the best thing ever,” Wood said. “Obviously, he’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do, he’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

‘A Walk to Remember’ reboot in the works
Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Grab some tissues, because a reboot of A Walk to Remember is officially in the works.

Monarch Media has secured the rights to the bestselling 1999 novel by Nicholas Sparks and is teaming up with Denise Di Novi and Hunt Lowry — the producers of the 2002 film adaptation that starred Mandy Moore and Shane West — for this new version.

The logline reads, “A rebellious high school senior falls for a quiet, faith-driven girl after being forced to participate in a school play, discovering the transformative power of love, forgiveness and the beauty of living each day with purpose.”

A Walk to Remember grossed more than $46 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, and has been a fan-favorite throughout the years.

The film won Moore breakthrough actress awards at the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards. West and Moore also won the Teen Choice Award for their onscreen chemistry.

One of the producers from Monarch Media, Steve Barnett, said in a statement, “A Walk to Remember has endured as a beloved coming-of-age drama, captivating audiences with its heartfelt story of young love, personal growth and the power of faith for decades.”

Di Novi said she’s grateful for the “opportunity to bring this enduring and inspirational story of faith, hope and love to a new generation,” while Lowry said he’s “delighted to be bringing this timeless story to a new generation of moviegoers.”

No additional details are available, including casting or an expected release date.

James Gunn shares new look at ‘Superman’ at CinemaCon 2025
Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros.

A brand-new look at James Gunn‘s upcoming Superman film has flown on to the scene.

The co-chief of DC Studios took to the stage at CinemaCon 2025 on Tuesday, where he shared new details about the comic book film he wrote and directed.

Gunn’s co-chief Peter Safran also appeared onstage, alongside the film’s stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

“This is a movie that celebrates kindness and human love,” Gunn said, according to Variety.

The director displayed a new trailer for the movie, as well as an extended look at the film. In the previously unseen footage, Corenswet’s Superman is seen getting help from his superpowered dog, Krypto. The dog then drags him into the Fortress of Solitude.

“I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world,” Gunn said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re still in the throes of post-production.”

The actors shared similar sentiments, with Corenswet appreciating the opportunity to play such a well-known character. “It’s a great honor to play a role that exists so clearly in the public consciousness,” he said.

Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor, said it was truly something to watch Corenswet take on the role.

“I felt like I was witnessing the magic of cinema in first-person in real time,” Hoult said.

Superman flies into movie theaters on July 11. The film also stars Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion.

‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood says ‘SNL’ apologized for ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood says Saturday Night Live has apologized after she called them out for a “mean and unfunny” sketch that poked fun at her appearance.

In a sketch called The White POTUS, the cast used the latest season of the HBO show to make fun of President Donald Trump‘s family and other politicians, but it also featured cast member Sarah Sherman sporting exaggerated fake teeth to play Wood’s character Chelsea and making a joke about fluoride.

Wood posted her disappointment in the sketch on her Instagram Story and followed up by sharing that many fans were sending her messages in agreement.

“Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she wrote. “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a [more clever], more nuanced, less cheap way?”

The British actress added, “At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy, even if it’s mean,” along with a laughing emoji.

Wood came back to Instagram a little while later and posted, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.” It’s unclear who from the show reached out.

She also posted, “Not [Sarah Sherman’s] fault x. Not hating on her, hating on the concept x.”

