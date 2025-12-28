Brigitte Bardot, French film icon, dead at 91

Brigitte Bardot, French film icon, dead at 91

Brigitte Bardot in 1963. (John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot, the French movie icon and sex symbol and animal rights activist, has died. She was 91.

The news was announced on the website of her Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, with a banner reading, “Thank you Brigitte. A lifetime and a foundation dedicated to serving animals.”

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its Founder and President, Mrs. Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her Foundation,” read a statement.

A spokesperson for the Foundation told the Associated Press that Bardot died Sunday at her home in France. No cause of death was announced.  

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, wrote on X, “Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals … Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.”

Bardot initially studied ballet, but then became a model, which led to her being cast in a number of films. Her breakthrough was 1956’s And God Created Woman, written and directed by her then-husband, Roger Vadim. Her portrayal of a hedonistic young woman made her a worldwide star, sex symbol and style icon, while the film was credited with paving the way for French filmmakers and movies to find a global audience.

Bardot became so revered in France that from 1969 to 1972, she became the model for “Marianne,” the female figure who has personified the country since the French Revolution.

Bardot went on to work with directors like Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, earning acclaim and the French Legion of Honor. She retired from acting in 1973 and devoted her life to protecting animals, establishing her Foundation in 1986. 

Later in life, Bardot became controversial for her right-wing politics and was convicted and fined multiple times by French courts for “inciting racial hatred.” 

‘Spaceballs 2’ officially in production as Rick Moranis returns to acting
The table read for ‘Spaceballs 2.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Rick Moranis has officially returned to acting as production has started on Spaceballs 2.

The actor has ended his live-action acting hiatus to be part of the cast of the upcoming sci-fi parody comedy film. Amazon MGM Studios made the full casting announcement for the sequel movie on Thursday.

Joining Moranis in the film’s cast are Josh GadKeke PalmerLewis PullmanAnthony CarriganGeorge WynerDaphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman. They will all act alongside the film’s previously announced star, Mel Brooks.

While Moranis, Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Brooks and Wyner will reprise the roles they originated in the 1987 cult-classic film, Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Carrigan join the project as brand-new characters whose identities are being kept under wraps.

Amazon MGM Studios also shared a photo of the Spaceballs 2 cast and crew at a table read. “Spaceballs The Table Read,” the company captioned the post.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming the film from a script Gad co-wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Details of its plot “are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield,” according to a press release.

While Moranis has voiced a few animated characters over the past couple decades, Spaceballs 2 marks his first live-action film role since 1997.

Brooks first announced the film was happening in a video message shared in June.

“After 40 years we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But, instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks said in the announcement video. He signed off by saying, “May the Schwartz be with you!”

Spaceballs 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2027.

In brief: Michael B. Jordan in talks for new ‘Miami Vice’ film adaptation and more

Michael B. Jordan may have found his next project. Deadline reports the actor is in talks to star in Universal’s upcoming Miami Vice film adaptation as Detective Ricardo Tubbs. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is directing the movie from a script by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy. It is set to debut in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027 …

Noah Baumbach will receive the director tribute at the 2025 Gotham Awards. The filmmaker is being honored for his overall contributions to film, including his latest feature, Jay Kelly, which stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Jay Kelly will play in theaters on Nov. 14 before streaming on Netflix on Dec. 5 …

Callum Turner is joining forces with Adria Arjona. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors have signed on to star in the new film Alone Together. The story follows a British filmmaker whose life turns upside down when he travels to the Arabian desert for work …

‘Golden Bachelor’: In season 2 premiere, Mel Owens apologizes for past ageist comments
Mel Owens in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season 2, episode 1. (John Fleenor/Disney)

Mel Owens regrets the ageist comments he made on a podcast over the summer.

The 66-year-old star of ABC’S The Golden Bachelor apologized on the show’s premiere episode Wednesday night for comments he made in June about his preferred age range for the female contestants on his season.

At the time, Owens said he would be “cutting them” if they were over 60.

The comments, which Owens said on the In the Trenches podcast, were met with criticism by many.

“I messed up,” Owens said on Wednesday night’s episode. “I was wrong. I replay it in my head a lot. I have regrets and I’m sorry for all the things I said in the podcast.”

He continued, “I know what a lot of people are thinking about me, but that’s not who I am.”

On the show’s premiere episode, a handful of the women who stepped out of the limo to meet Owens for the first time questioned him right away about the comments he made.

Diane, 71, a librarian and hockey player from Wasilla, AK, asked him, “What the puck was that interview on that podcast?”

Owens apologized to her and asked for a second chance. She replied and said, “Stick with me, I’ll keep you out of the penalty box.”

Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, said that she’s “here to break all of your stereotypes about women over 60.”

Owens gave the first impression rose to Gerri, 64, from Rockville, Maryland.

Owens said he was touched by the story she told about her family and a letter she shared with him from her daughter.

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

