City looks for office space

The city appears to be leaning toward leasing the first floor of the former BB&T building on Ellsworth Street in uptown Martinsville. They may also buy a former bank building on Lester Street nearby. Judge Carter Greer has ordered the city to solve the problem created by dilapidated conditions at City Hall, causing courts to be disrupted. The temporary plan appears to have the city administration move out, leaving the building to become more of a judicial facility.
Related Posts
WHEE off the air, restoration expected later this morning
A fallen tree caused a power outage at 4:36 p.m. on Easter Sunday in the Barrows Mill, Glendale, and Uptown…
Arrest made in Danville murder case
UPDATE: On Sunday, April 20, Jaelynn Lowen, 21 of Danville, was arrested following the homicide of Pinakin Patel midday Thursday.…
Martinsville man arrested after high-speed pursuit
On March 13, 2025, at approximately 10:05 am, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of…