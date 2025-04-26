City looks for office space

The city appears to be leaning toward leasing the first floor of the former BB&T building on Ellsworth Street in uptown Martinsville. They may also buy a former bank building on Lester Street nearby. Judge Carter Greer has ordered the city to solve the problem created by dilapidated conditions at City Hall, causing courts to be disrupted. The temporary plan appears to have the city administration move out, leaving the building to become more of a judicial facility.