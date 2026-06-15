Dangerous flooding ongoing in Texas, with flash flood risks across the region

Dangerous flooding ongoing in Texas, with flash flood risks across the region
An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Monday, June 15, 2025. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Areas in Texas are seeing from 3″ to more than 5″ of rainfall within hours, leading to flash flooding in places like Waco and Austin, with a flood watch in effect for much of central and southern Texas.

Flash flooding on I-35 in Waco led to water rescues and stranded vehicles. The Texas Game Wardens said on social media that their rescue teams and local partners were responding to “numerous” calls involving people trapped by floodwater.

Videos from the area show the flooding as well as first responders helping some of those who were stranded.

“I am sincerely lucky to be alive. When I got there, there were no first responders,” Rick Smith, who filmed a video showing people wading through waist-high water, wrote on social media. “I am so thankful that retaining wall held up otherwise this situation could’ve been a horrible tragedy. There were many of us literally trapped on I 35.”

A stationary frontal boundary is draped across the South, bringing daily flash flood risks to the region through the week ahead.

A flood watch continues for central and southern Texas through much of Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi through Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, depending on location. Torrential rainfall rates of 2″ to 4″ per hour are possible.

Houston is under a level 3/4 moderate risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding for four days in a row — Monday through Thursday. Significant flood events are possible each day.

A low pressure system from the Gulf could bring more rain to South Texas mid to late week, hence the high rain and flooding potential there.

A widespread 4″ to 6″ is expected across southeast Texas, much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Thursday.

The Houston area and other pockets of the South could see more than half-a foot of rain, and in a worst-case scenario depending on what happens later in the week, a 5-day total of 10″ plus is possible for the Houston region.

Dangerous heat in the Pacific Northwest

Record high temperatures started in western Washington and Oregon on Sunday — with new high temp record for Seattle (89) and Portland (94).

Record highs will be possible again on Monday, with highs near 100 for Portland and near 90 in Seattle.

An extreme heat warning continues on Monday for Portland, along with a heat advisory for Seattle. Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s for Seattle and 80s for Portland.

Severe threat mid-week

Wednesday, a level 3/5 enhanced threat is in place from Missouri through central Illinois and Indiana. Destructive wind, large hail, and strong tornadoes are possible.

Indianapolis, St. Louis, Springfield and Peoria, Illinois, and Columbia, Missouri, are included in the threat.

A level 2/5 is in place for Chicago, Columbus, Kansas City, Wichita and Toledo.

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman and Camilla Alcini contributed to this report. 

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Trump family’s crypto firm sues investor Justin Sun, escalating feud
Trump family’s crypto firm sues investor Justin Sun, escalating feud
Eric Trump, executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., left, and Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of development and acquisitions for Trump Organization Inc., outside of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Trump family’s flagship cryptocurrency venture filed a defamation suit on Monday against Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun, escalating an ongoing legal and social media feud with one of the company’s most notable investors. 

Sun sued the Trump-backed firm World Liberty Financial last month, accusing its officers of improperly freezing his investment in the firm’s digital tokens.

World Liberty Financial denied those claims publicly and on Monday accused Sun, in a lawsuit filed in Florida state court, of embarking on a “scorched-earth pressure campaign against World Liberty.” 

“Sun weaponized his money and his influence within the industry, hiring influencers and deploying fake social-media ‘bot’ accounts to amplify his lies,” the suit asserts. “His actions were coordinated, deliberate, and aimed at burning World Liberty to the ground.”

World Liberty Financial says in its suit that it froze Sun’s assets “to protect” its community when it learned of alleged “misconduct” perpetrated by Sun, “including suspected short selling of $WLFI token … and straw purchases of $WLFI tokens on behalf of undisclosed third parties,” referring to World Liberty Financial’s flagship digital asset.

Sun called the lawsuit “nothing more than a meritless PR stunt” on social media and said he’ll “look forward to defeating the case in court.” 

Donald Trump Jr., a World Liberty Financial co-founder, on Monday re-posted a thread from the World Liberty Financial account on X laying out its claims in the lawsuit and urging his followers to “Read this entire thread for the truth!!!!” 

The dueling lawsuits mark the collapse of what was once a lively and mutually fruitful relationship, after Sun pumped more than $45 million into World Liberty Financial and many more millions into President Trump’s meme coin, called $TRUMP. 

Earlier this year, Sun agreed to pay $10 million to resolve a civil fraud case brought by the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission — a resolution critics framed as a favorable outcome for the Chinese mogul. 

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Why are authorities finally searching Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico?
Why are authorities finally searching Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico?
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, December 19, 2025. (U.S. Justice Department)

(WASHINGTON) — Authorities on Monday began searching a sprawling ranch in New Mexico formerly owned by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, renewing questions about the steps taken by the U.S. Department of Justice nearly a decade ago.

While the New Mexico Department of Justice has released few details about the new investigation, here is what we know about the ranch and what prompted the renewed scrutiny:

Did the Department of Justice ever search the ranch?

When Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, the investigation into his alleged illicit activity swept across many of his opulent properties. However, investigators apparently never searched his New Mexico ranch, formerly known as “Zorro Ranch,” according to emails released by the U.S. DOJ earlier this year.

When Epstein was found dead by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, investigators’ scope broadened, but authorities appear to have never returned to raid the property for potential evidence.

While New Mexico initiated its own investigation into the property, the probe was paused in 2019 at the request of the U.S. DOJ, according to New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

What prompted state authorities to re-open their investigation?

In a statement issued last month, the New Mexico DOJ said the investigation was re-opened because “revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination.”

The statement did not provide further details about the “revelations,” and state Attorney General Torrez has not publicly commented on which files prompted the investigation. The New Mexico DOJ has not responded to inquiries from ABC News about the scope of the investigation.

However, approximately a week before the New Mexico DOJ opened their investigation, the office received a request from the New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands to investigate an unsubstantiated allegation included in files released by the U.S. DOJ that two bodies were buried in the hills around the ranch.

“On behalf of the New Mexico State Land Office, I am requesting that both the U.S. Department of Justice and the New Mexico Department of Justice thoroughly investigate this disturbing allegation,” New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard said on Feb. 10 in a letter obtained by ABC News.

According to documents released by the U.S. DOJ, a local radio host received an email in November 2019 from an anonymous individual who claimed to have worked at the ranch and alleged that two “foreign girls” were buried on the grounds of the ranch after being strangulated.

The radio host told the FBI that he originally received a demand for one bitcoin in exchange for the location of the bodies and seven videos of sexual abuse.

According to an FBI report memorializing the tip, the host promptly shared the information with the FBI. The report suggested that the tip was received by the FBI and that the radio host spoke with investigators, though it does not appear the claim was investigated further, in part because the email account that sent the tip was deactivated. 

The report and materials released by the U.S. DOJ did not include any evidence to corroborate the claims beyond the initial email. The documents and concern from the New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands appear to be part of the reason investigators have re-opened the investigation.

Who owns the ranch now?

Zorro Ranch was sold in 2023 to Texas businessman and politician Don Huffines, who is currently the Republican nominee for Texas’s state comptroller. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump in an upset victory against the incumbent.

In a post on social media, Huffines explained that he was aware of the history of the property when he purchased it in 2023 and that “at the time of the sale, it was marketed that the proceeds would go to the victims.”

He said in the post that he has renamed the ranch “San Rafael” and intends to “to remake it as a Christian retreat, reclaiming it for Jesus.”

The New Mexico DOJ this week said it “appreciates the cooperation of the current property owners in granting access for the search and extends its thanks to the ranch staff for their professionalism.”

It is unclear if the New Mexico DOJ obtained a search warrant for the property or is just operating with the consent of the property owner.

What is the goal of the investigation?

The investigation comes as New Mexico lawmakers are seeking to better understand how Epstein was able to avoid legal scrutiny for years. Last month, the New Mexico House voted unanimously to create an Epstein “Truth Commission” to better understand Epstein’s activities in the state. The commission has subpoena power and a budget of $2 million to carry out its investigation.

In a column last week, Attorney General Torres acknowledged that the state’s investigation faces obstacles but vowed to issue a public report about his findings.

“Epstein has been dead for years. Zorro Ranch has changed ownership. Physical evidence may no longer exist, and the statute of limitations has likely run on many potential offenses. These are real obstacles, and survivors deserve to hear them stated plainly. But we will follow the evidence wherever it leads and leave no credible question unexplored,” Torres said.

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Pam Bondi to appear before House Oversight Committee to address Epstein questions
Pam Bondi to appear before House Oversight Committee to address Epstein questions
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with ABC News, Apr. 25, 2025. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — After a tumultuous year at the Department of Justice largely defined by her controversial handling of the Epstein files, former Attorney General Pam Bondi is set to participate in a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee on Friday.

The second Trump cabinet official to testify behind closed doors as part of the Oversight Committee’s yearlong Epstein probe, Bondi is expected to face questions about reneging on her promise to publicly release the DOJ’s files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which ultimately prompted Congress to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act forcing the release of millions of documents.

Trump removed Bondi as attorney general in April after sources said he grew frustrated with her handling of the Epstein files and the unsuccessful prosecutions of his perceived political opponents.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote on social media announcing her departure. “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.”

Earlier this week, Axios reported that Trump had appointed Bondi to serve on an advisory panel on AI policy, tasked with coordinating cooperation between the government and tech leaders.

In an unusual arrangement, a DOJ spokesperson said that Bondi will be accompanied during Friday’s transcribed interview by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon and other DOJ personnel, in order to “assist the Committee in understanding the Department’s role in implementing and complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act during her tenure.”

“Because former Attorney General Bondi oversaw the Department at the time the Act was enacted and carried out, DOJ’s presence is solely to ensure accurate representation of Department processes, facilitate any necessary clarifications, and support a complete factual record for the Committee,” a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week.

The DOJ originally sought to have Bondi avoid appearing by arguing that the subpoena the committee issued “no longer obligates her to appear” since she left the role of attorney general. Bondi ultimately agreed to testify voluntarily after the top Democrat on the committee introduced a resolution to hold her in contempt for failing to appear.

Shortly after beginning her tenure as attorney general last year, Bondi faced immediate pressure from Trump’s MAGA followers and others to begin releasing the DOJ’s files from its investigations of Epstein and his associates. Speaking to Fox News in February 2025, Bondi said Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review” and said the release of the files was a “directive by President Trump.”

However, when the DOJ released the “first phase” of the Epstein files that month — inviting, with great fanfare, conservative influencers to receive the files — it was determined that nearly every document released was already public. By July, the Department of Justice and FBI said in a joint memo that no further documents would be released, citing victim privacy and the assertion that the documents warranted no further investigations — a decision that sparked backlash from much of the MAGA base.

“To that end, while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” the memo said.

Bondi later defended her statement about Epstein’s client list by clarifying she was referring to the Epstein files generally along with other files released by the Trump administration, including documents related to JFK and MLK Jr. The DOJ/FBI memo also said that their review of the files “revealed no incriminating ‘client list'” and no evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.

Despite the memo stating that no further investigation was warranted, Trump in November ordered Bondi to investigate Epstein’s ties to Bill Clinton and other prominent Democrats. At the time, Bondi said the DOJ would “pursue this with urgency and integrity” and assigned the matter to the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

The Justice Department’s subsequent release of Epstein files following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act prompted bipartisan criticism when the DOJ improperly redacted files — both exposing victim identities while concealing other information — and declined to release millions of additional files by claiming they were duplicative, privileged or contained sensitive victim information.

Bondi’s deputy and successor, now-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, acknowledged the release of sensitive victim information was “horrible” and “inexcusable.”

He said the DOJ is finished investigating Epstein.

“And so I think that to the extent that the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward,” Blanche said in April.

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