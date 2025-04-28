DOJ argues deportations to El Salvador didn’t violate court order against 3rd country removals

DOJ argues deportations to El Salvador didn’t violate court order against 3rd country removals
Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for the Department of Justice argued at a hearing Monday that the deportation last month of four alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador did not violate a court order.

Justice Department lawyers argued that the removal of the four alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua did not violate a court order barring the removal of noncitizens to countries other than their place of origin without an opportunity to raise concerns about their safety, because the deportation was carried out by the Department of Defense and not the Department of Homeland Security.

“DHS was not on the flight,” DOJ attorney Jonathan Guynn told U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy.

Murphy issued a court order on March 28 requiring that anyone with a final order of removal must have an opportunity to raise concerns about their safety before they are deported to a country that is not on their order of removal or is not their country of origin.

Three days after Judge Murphy’s order, four Venezuelan men were flown from the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador, according to a sworn declaration from an official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At Monday’s hearing, Trina Realmuto, an attorney for the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, pushed back on the DOJ’s argument, saying that in previous memos, DHS has said it has legal and physical custody of migrants placed in Guantanamo Bay, and that DHS officials have said DOD provides “logistical support” for migrant detainees on the military base.

Realmuto requested that Judge Murphy modify his preliminary injunction to clarify that the temporary restraining order applies to people sent to Guantanamo, and also asked the judge to order the return of the four men who were sent to El Salvador.

Judge Murphy said he was not prepared to rule from the bench, and said there is a need for “factual development” on what type of notice the four Venezuelan men received before being sent to El Salvador.

He also said that he needs more information on the relationship between DHS and DOD.

The judge said he would make a decision by Wednesday on whether to modify the preliminary injunction requiring the Trump administration to give noncitizens the chance to raise concerns about their safety before they are removed to third countries.

The Trump administration has invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport alleged migrant gang members by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Luigi Mangione says government should not be allowed to seek death penalty
Luigi Mangione says government should not be allowed to seek death penalty
Curtis Means/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Luigi Mangione asked a federal judge in New York on Friday to stop the government from seeking the death penalty if he’s convicted of federal charges related to the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, arguing the Justice Department made a “political, arbitrary, capricious” breach of protocol.

“When the United States plans to kill one of its citizens, it must follow statutory and internal procedures,” defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said. “Mangione seeks Court intervention now not merely because the Government has failed to follow these procedures but because it has abandoned them.”

The defense motion followed a press release by Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month that said she ordered the death penalty for Mangione to “carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

The defense said it was never given the chance to argue for a reprieve.

“The stakes could not be higher. The United States government intends to kill Mr. Mangione as a political stunt,” the defense said. “We appreciate, and will address, the province and discretion of the Executive Branch of government, and how, in the usual course, courts defer to the Executive’s established procedures. But the Attorney General’s actions and public statements in this case have not followed the usual course. Because the Attorney General has chosen to proceed in this way, Mr. Mangione’s Due Process rights have already been violated and the manner in which the Government has acted has prejudiced the grand jury pool and has corrupted the grand jury process.”

Agnifilo argued Bondi’s statement, issued before Mangione has been indicted on federal charges, was improper and “prejudiced the grand jury process.” She asked the judge to preclude the government from seeking the death penalty and she demanded the government turn over documents and notes that relate to the attorney general’s directive.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan as the CEO headed to an investors conference on Dec. 4. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the murder.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges.

He hasn’t entered a plea to federal charges. He is due back in federal court next week.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Multiple incendiary devices found at Tesla dealership in Texas: Police
Multiple incendiary devices found at Tesla dealership in Texas: Police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers located the “suspicious devices” after responding to a Tesla dealership on U.S. Route 183 just after 8 a.m. local time and called the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad to investigate, police said in a statement.

The devices were determined to be incendiary and were “taken into police custody without incident,” officials said.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation, and had no further information to release at this time.

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in Las Vegas; Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In a public announcement Friday evening, the FBI said incidents targeting Teslas have been recorded in at least nine states since January, including arson, gunfire and graffiti.

“These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night,” the FBI said in the public service announcement. “Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes.”

The FBI urged the public to be vigilant and to look out for suspicious activity in areas around Tesla dealerships.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court denies Karen Read’s double jeopardy appeal
Supreme Court denies Karen Read’s double jeopardy appeal
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Karen Read’s petition for certiorari, and therefore will not review her case.

Read had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in her case, arguing double jeopardy after the jurors allegedly agreed on acquittal for two charges in her first trial.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in January 2022. Prosecutors allege Read hit O’Keefe with her vehicle and left him to die as Boston was hit with a major blizzard. Read has denied the allegations and maintained her innocence.

Testimony in Read’s retrial — now in its second week — resumed Monday morning with testimony from Ian Whiffin, a digital forensics examiner from Cellebrite.

The judge declared a mistrial in Read’s first trial last year after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on all of the counts.

She was charged with first-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. She pleaded not guilty.

Read’s attorneys asked multiple appeals courts to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in the retrial. They argued in court filings that retrying her on the charges would violate double jeopardy protections because, based on subsequent statements from four jurors, the jury had reached a unanimous decision to acquit Read on the charges.

With the Supreme Court on Monday rejecting to hear her appeal, she’s run out of options.

Among the most dramatic testimony in the first week of the retrial was from O’Keefe’s mother, Margaret “Peggy” O’Keefe, who was not called to testify in Read’s first trial.

Peggy O’Keefe described her son as an “enthusiastic” fan of sports who was “wonderful” with his niece and nephew, for whom he provided primary guardianship following their parents’ untimely deaths.

“He was their No. 1,” she said, shakily, “They called him JJ.”

She sobbed when special prosecutor Hank Brennan showed a photo of her son smiling.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.