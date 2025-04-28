Brad Pitt will star in A24 film ‘The Riders,’ Edward Berger to direct

Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is teaming up with Conclave director Edward Berger for his next film.

Pitt will star in the upcoming A24 film The Riders, which Berger will direct, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Riders will be based on the Tim Winton novel of the same name. Bones and All scribe David Kajganich will adapt the book into the film’s script.

The novel follows Australian traveler Fred Scully, who will be played by Pitt in the film. It is a period piece set in December 1987. After he’s explored Europe for two years, Fred winds up in Ireland with his family, where he buys a cottage. Fred spends weeks alone in Ireland renovating the place while his wife and 7-year-old daughter return home to Australia to liquidate their assets. When he goes to pick them up at the airport, Fred finds that only his young daughter got on the returning flight, with no explanation from his wife whatsoever.

Ridley Scott is among the film’s producers, along with Kajganich, Berger and Pitt.

Production on the film will start in early 2026 with a shoot that is set to take place in multiple locations across Europe. A24 will finance the project and also handle a worldwide theatrical release for the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mike White on ‘The White Lotus’ composer quitting: ‘I don’t think he respected me’
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus creator Mike White is speaking out about the show’s composer quitting the show.

In an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, White was asked his thoughts about Cristóbal Tapia de Veer publicly announcing via The New York Times that he would not return to compose the music for season 4 of the HBO series. De Veer told the outlet he and White had “already had our last fight forever.”

“I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show,” White said. “I don’t think he respected me. … We never really even fought. He says we feuded. I don’t think I ever had a fight with him — except for maybe some emails.”

White believes de Veer had an issue with receiving notes from him.

“It was basically me giving him notes. I don’t think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn’t respect me,” White said. “I knew he wasn’t a team player and that [he] wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to The New York Times to s*** on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kinda of a b**** move.”

Additionally, White believes de Veer is making a big deal out of a creative difference.

“He is very talented. [But] I’ve never kissed somebody’s a** so hard to just get him to — to lead that horse to water. Have fun with whatever you’re doing next,” White said.

The White Lotus aired its season 3 finale on Sunday. HBO has renewed the drama series for a fourth season.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Moana 2’ making its way to Disney+ and more
Make way for Moana 2 on streaming. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film is heading to Disney+ on March 12. The sequel, which was the third-highest-grossing film of 2024, grossed $1 billion at the global box office. The film reunites Moana and Maui for an adventure set three years after the events of the original 2016 film. It stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as the wayfinder and demigod…

Celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Star Wars prequel film Revenge of the Sith as it returns to theaters on April 25. Lucasfilm announced the rerelease, which will run in the U.S. and select international territories for one week, on Tuesday. The film will be available to screen in multiple formats, including, for the first time, 4DX …

Lena Waithe is getting suited in scrubs. The Emmy winner is set to act in a guest arc on Grey’s Anatomy. Waithe will play Dr. Evynn Moore, a former student of Catherine Fox who visits Grey Sloan to help with a unique case, which happens to be her wife. She’ll make her first appearance in the episode that premieres on March 13 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich to star in rom-com ‘The Last Resort’
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

We are so back.

Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich are set to star in The Last Resort, an upcoming romantic comedy film from director Donald Petrie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Star Wars actors will act alongside each other in the project that will also unite rom-com royalty. Petrie previously directed Miss Congeniality and How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. The Last Resort‘s script was written by Karen McCullah, who wrote Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You.

The film follows Brooke, played by Ridley, who is determined to prove that she is worthy of running her father’s hotel empire. After she travels to the Philippines to scout a new resort location, she meets Ben, a pilot played by Ehrenreich. The pair fall in love as he helps her discover the country’s beauty, before she must choose between the life she’s built and the one she has just come to know.

Ridley shared a Reel about the casting news to her Instagram Story on Monday, along with three exclamation points and emoji smiley faces surrounded by red hearts.

Ridley got her big break as Rey in the Star Wars sequel films. She is set to reprise that role in the upcoming movie Star Wars: New Jedi Order. Ehrenreich starred as young Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.