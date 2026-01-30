Hairston Sworn In as Henry County Treasurer Following Grindstaff’s Retirement

Tiffanie Seay Hairston will officially assume the role of Henry County treasurer on Sunday, stepping into the position following the retirement of longtime Treasurer Scott Grindstaff. Hairston will serve in the office until the November election, continuing the work of the treasurer’s office during a period of transition.

Hairston, who has served as chief deputy treasurer, succeeds Grindstaff in accordance with Virginia state law, which provides for the chief deputy to fill a vacancy when an elected treasurer leaves office before the end of a term. Her appointment ensures continuity in one of the county’s most critical administrative roles, overseeing tax collection, recordkeeping, and the management of public funds.

She was formally sworn in Thursday during a meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. Family members, county officials, and colleagues were present as Hairston took the oath of office, marking a significant milestone in her public service career.

Grindstaff’s retirement brings to a close years of service to Henry County. During his tenure, the treasurer’s office navigated changes in technology, payment systems, and state requirements while maintaining its core responsibilities to residents and local government. County leaders acknowledged his contributions and thanked him for his dedication to the position.

Hairston enters the role with extensive experience inside the treasurer’s office, having worked closely with Grindstaff and managed day-to-day operations as chief deputy. Her familiarity with the office’s procedures, staff, and ongoing projects is expected to provide stability during the interim period leading up to the November election.

In her new role, Hairston will oversee the collection of local taxes and fees, manage financial records, and ensure compliance with state and local regulations. The treasurer’s office plays a key role in county operations, handling real estate and personal property taxes, utility payments, and other revenue streams that fund public services.

County officials said Hairston’s appointment reflects confidence in her leadership and knowledge of the office. Her promotion also highlights the importance of succession planning in local government, particularly for elected offices with highly technical and time-sensitive responsibilities.

Hairston will serve as treasurer until voters select a candidate in the November election to complete the remainder of the term. It has not yet been announced whether she plans to seek the position on a permanent basis.

For now, Hairston said she is focused on ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to provide reliable service to county residents. The treasurer’s office will remain fully operational, with no expected disruptions to services during the change in leadership.