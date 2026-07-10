Here’s where cyclosporiasis is spreading as cases are confirmed in 32 states

(NEW YORK) — Cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection caused by a parasite, are currently being reported in nearly three dozen states, according to an ABC News tally.
As of Friday, at least 2,844 cases have been reported in 32 states, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments show.
The CDC said the true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis is likely higher than the reported figure because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the parasite.
Most cases are currently being reported in Michigan with 1,562 as of Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). At least 44 people have been hospitalized in the state.
This is 31 times higher than the approximately 50 cases that Michigan sees every year, according to the health department.
Michigan health officials previously told ABC News that the working hypothesis is the outbreak is linked to food contamination but, so far, no produce, grower or supplier has been identified.
The parasite usually spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, according to the CDC.
Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, the CDC says.
New York is reporting the second highest number of cases at 394, followed by Ohio at 364, according to data from both state health departments. Meanwhile, Illinois and Florida are each reporting more than 100 cases, according to their respective health departments.
The most common symptom of cyclosporiasis is watery diarrhea “with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” according to the CDC. Other symptoms nay include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or bloating.
The time between becoming infected and showing symptoms is typically about one week but can range from two days to two weeks, the CDC says. The lag can make it difficult to trace back what may have infected someone, doctors previously told ABC News.
Cyclosporiasis is treated with the oral antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), commonly sold as Bactrim, Septra and Cotrim, and taken for 10 days, according to the CDC.
The agency says people can prevent infection by thoroughly washing produce, cutting away bruised or damaged parts of fruits and vegetables and refrigerating pre-prepared or pre-cut produce.
Additionally, the CDC recommends washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables.
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