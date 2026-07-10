Ariana Grande exits cast of ‘American Horror Story’ season 13

Ariana Grande exits cast of ‘American Horror Story’ season 13
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Surprise, you’ve seen the last of her. For now, at least.

Ariana Grande will no longer appear in season 13 of American Horror Story, ABC Audio has learned. She has currently not shot any scenes for the new season and she will not. This is due to conflicts with timing changes to production on the horror anthology series, as well as it happening simultaneously with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

FX and 20th Television had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Grande rescheduled select dates of her Eternal Sunshine Tour at the end of June. Her July 12 show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was rescheduled to July 14. Additionally, Grande shifted her July 22 and July 24 shows in Boston to the new dates of July 23 and July 26, respectively.

Despite Grande’s exit, Ryan Murphy’s horror series has a star-studded cast set for the lucky number 13th season of the show. It will feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly is also part of the cast.

If Grande had appeared on the season, it would have marked her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens over a decade ago.

American Horror Story season 13 will premiere on Sept. 24.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and 20th Television. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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The real dog portraying Scooby-Doo in ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins.’ (Netflix)

We now have our first look at the dog who’s going to solve that mystery.

Netflix has revealed that for the first time in the history of the franchise, the character of Scooby-Doo is being portrayed by a real dog in its upcoming live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins. Production on the series is currently in process in Atlanta, Georgia, with its premiere set for 2027.

“SCOOBY IS FINALLY REAL!!! Meet our goodest boy in Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027,” the streaming service posted to Instagram on Monday.

Scooby-Doo: Origins‘ previously announced main cast includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones. Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as a series regular, although the specific role he will play has not been unveiled.

Scooby-Doo: Origins “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners. According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Whalefall’ trailer, ‘Furious’ first look, and more
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Ever wondered what would happen if you got swallowed by a whale? That’s the premise for the new survival thriller Whalefall, which just released its first teaser trailer. It stars Austin Abrams as a diver who gets trapped inside a sperm whale. Josh Brolin plays his late father. The film opens Oct. 16 …

Fresh off her recent Tony win, Lesley Manville has landed a role in the Prime Video rom-com series Escorted. According to Deadline, she’ll play the mother of Brett Goldstein’s character, a divorced dad who accidentally becomes a male escort …

Hulu has released the first look at Furious, the new show from New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether. The series stars Emmy Rossum as an FBI agent on the hunt for a female serial killer, played by Lola Petticrew. It premieres with its first three episodes on July 27 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch the new trailer for the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series, ‘Elle’
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‘Elle’ key art. (Amazon MGM Studios)

Moving from LA to Seattle? What, like it’s hard?

The full-length trailer for the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, has been released, and in it, future Harvard grad Elle Woods is navigating a move to a new city in her teenage years.

We see Elle, played by Lexi Minetree, enjoying life in sunny Bel-Air before her parents break the news that they are moving to Seattle, Washington. She immediately struggles to fit in her new high school — a drop of bubble gum pink in a sea of ‘90s grunge plaid.

“We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices,” according to the show’s official description. “Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.”

The series also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Reese Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle in the 2001 film, is one of the executive producers on the project.

Elle will debut on Prime Video on July 1. It has already been renewed for season 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.