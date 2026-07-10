Missouri governor declares state of emergency over flooding with more rain on the way

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe waits for U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s arrival at Kansas City International Airport May 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. Vance will be in Kansas City, where he will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s efforts to support American manufacturing during a visit to a facility. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)

(MISSOURI) — Emergency responders are at the scene of a campground in Missouri where a building reportedly collapsed into floodwaters amid flash flooding on Friday.

Initial reports indicate 10 to 17 individuals may have entered the water as a result of the collapse, according to the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office.

Five campers who were previously reported missing from Bearcat Getaway Campground have been located and accounted for while the search for those who may have been in the building that collapsed continues.

Over 90 water rescues have been conducted involving residents, campers and motorists affected by rapidly rising floodwaters, the sheriff’s office said.

The governor of Missouri declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to flash flooding.

“Over the past 24 hours, intense storms have created dangerous flash flooding across several regions of Missouri, resulting in multiple swift-water rescues. Activating the State Emergency Operations Plan allows our agencies to move quickly, coordinate resources, and support local response efforts,” Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement Friday.

“With additional heavy rain expected through the weekend, the threat is not over. If you’re camping, floating, or spending time near rivers and streams, move to higher ground and stay alert of weather conditions,” Kehoe said. “Missourians should continue to monitor local forecasts and follow the guidance of local authorities.”

Rescue operations began around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after emergency calls reported numerous campers trapped by rising water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A flash flood emergency has been declared for several locations in Missouri and additional thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue throughout the evening.

Water rescues were reported amid catastrophic flooding.

In parts of Iron and Reynolds counties, 7 to 12 inches of rain have fallen. The Black River at Lesterville rose 8 feet in an hour, with that water working its way toward Annapolis, where river levels quickly rose.

This emergency includes recreational places such as Johnson’s Shut-Ins and Taum Sauk Mountain State Park. Towns in the emergency include Viburnum, Annapolis, Glover, Oates, Bixby, Lesterville, Black, Hogan, Chloride, and Sabula.

Additional rounds of heavy rain and storms will continue from the central Plains east to the Ohio Valley and interior parts of the Northeast through this weekend.

There is a level 3 of 4 (moderate risk) for excessive rainfall over already hard-hit southeastern Missouri on Friday. Also, a level 2 of 4 (slight risk) for excessive rainfall from parts of the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Central Appalachians.

A Flood Watch is in effect for over 21 million Americans, from Pennsylvania to Tennessee and west to Missouri.

Officials are warning Missourians not to attempt to drive through floodwaters even if the water appears shallow.

Just six inches of floodwater can sweep a person off their feet, and as little as one foot of water can move most cars off the road.

“More than half of flood deaths in Missouri are victims in vehicles. Nighttime severe weather is particularly dangerous because visibility is severely reduced. If you find yourself stranded by floodwaters, immediately call for help and seek higher ground,” the governor’s office warned Friday.

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