Missouri governor declares state of emergency over flooding with more rain on the way

Missouri governor declares state of emergency over flooding with more rain on the way
Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe waits for U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s arrival at Kansas City International Airport May 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. Vance will be in Kansas City, where he will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s efforts to support American manufacturing during a visit to a facility. (Photo by Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images)

(MISSOURI) — Emergency responders are at the scene of a campground in Missouri where a building reportedly collapsed into floodwaters amid flash flooding on Friday.

Initial reports indicate 10 to 17 individuals may have entered the water as a result of the collapse, according to the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office.

Five campers who were previously reported missing from Bearcat Getaway Campground have been located and accounted for while the search for those who may have been in the building that collapsed continues.

Over 90 water rescues have been conducted involving residents, campers and motorists affected by rapidly rising floodwaters, the sheriff’s office said.

The governor of Missouri declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to flash flooding. 

“Over the past 24 hours, intense storms have created dangerous flash flooding across several regions of Missouri, resulting in multiple swift-water rescues. Activating the State Emergency Operations Plan allows our agencies to move quickly, coordinate resources, and support local response efforts,” Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement Friday. 

“With additional heavy rain expected through the weekend, the threat is not over. If you’re camping, floating, or spending time near rivers and streams, move to higher ground and stay alert of weather conditions,” Kehoe said. “Missourians should continue to monitor local forecasts and follow the guidance of local authorities.”

Rescue operations began around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after emergency calls reported numerous campers trapped by rising water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A flash flood emergency has been declared for several locations in Missouri and additional thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue throughout the evening. 

Water rescues were reported amid catastrophic flooding.

In parts of Iron and Reynolds counties, 7 to 12 inches of rain have fallen. The Black River at Lesterville rose 8 feet in an hour, with that water working its way toward Annapolis, where river levels quickly rose. 

This emergency includes recreational places such as Johnson’s Shut-Ins and Taum Sauk Mountain State Park. Towns in the emergency include Viburnum, Annapolis, Glover, Oates, Bixby, Lesterville, Black, Hogan, Chloride, and Sabula. 

Additional rounds of heavy rain and storms will continue from the central Plains east to the Ohio Valley and interior parts of the Northeast through this weekend.

There is a level 3 of 4 (moderate risk) for excessive rainfall over already hard-hit southeastern Missouri on Friday. Also, a level 2 of 4 (slight risk) for excessive rainfall from parts of the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Central Appalachians.

A Flood Watch is in effect for over 21 million Americans, from Pennsylvania to Tennessee and west to Missouri.

Officials are warning Missourians not to attempt to drive through floodwaters even if the water appears shallow. 

Just six inches of floodwater can sweep a person off their feet, and as little as one foot of water can move most cars off the road.

“More than half of flood deaths in Missouri are victims in vehicles. Nighttime severe weather is particularly dangerous because visibility is severely reduced. If you find yourself stranded by floodwaters, immediately call for help and seek higher ground,” the governor’s office warned Friday. 

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Multiple large wildfires menacing Southern California, prompting thousands to evacuate
Multiple large wildfires menacing Southern California, prompting thousands to evacuate
Embers swirl as the wind-driven Bain fire burns up to the exterior fences at the Western Riverside Animal Shelter, May 19, 2026, in Jurupa Valley, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(CALIFORNIA) — Fueled by gusting winds and warm temperatures, multiple large wildfires continued to menace Southern California on Wednesday, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate, authorities said.

As of Wednesday morning, the five largest wildfires had burned nearly 22,000 acres from Santa Barbara County to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The Sandy Fire

The most evacuations were being prompted by the Sandy Fire, which ignited on Monday in the foothills above Semi Valley. At one point on Tuesday evening, more than 43,700 people were under mandatory evacuation orders or evacuation warnings, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The wildfire had grown to 1,698 acres by Wednesday morning and was 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters quickly attacked the blaze from the ground and the air as flames raced downhill in the direction of populated neighborhoods, officials said. As of Wednesday morning, only one structure had been destroyed by the fire, but many evacuation orders remained in place, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While winds were moderate overnight, Andrew Dowd, a Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson, said that the winds were expected to pick up on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re anticipating right now seeing northeasterly winds in the morning and then early afternoon, from what I have got so far, shifting to the west,” Dowd said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “But we’ll continue to monitor the weather and kind of use that as our guide for where we put our resources and our priorities.”

The Bain Fire

In Southern California’s Riverside County, the Bain Fire was threatening homes in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The Bain Fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday and, driven by gusting wind, rapidly spread in the direction of homes, prompting evacuations, Cal Fire said.

Overnight, the Bain Fire grew to 1,375 acres and was 25% contained, Cal Fire said in an update on Wednesday morning.

While no structures were reported lost, Los Angeles ABC station KABC reported that three people suffered smoke inhalation and a fourth was taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries.

The Verona Fire

As firefighters were responding to the Bain Fire, another wildfire ignited nearby in Riverside County, prompting more evacuation orders and warnings, according to Cal Fire.

The Verona Fire in the unincorporated communities of Green Acres and Homeland had grown to 500 acres on Wednesday morning and was 5% contained, Cal Fire reported.

Residents in the area told KABC that three to four homes had been destroyed by the blaze.

Cal Fire posted a video on social media on Wednesday of a towering “smokenado,” or a smoke tornado, that formed as firefighters battled the Verona Fire.

The Santa Rosa Island Fire

The largest fire burning in Southern California is the Santa Rosa Island Fire in the Channel Islands off the coast of Santa Barbara County.

While the fire remains under investigation, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was likely ignited by emergency flares fired by a 67-year-old shipwrecked mariner on the island.

The Coast Guard posted a photo on social media showing the stranded sailor standing near a patch of blackened brush in which he had scratched “SOS” in the dirt.

The wildfire at last word was 26% contained after growing to nearly 17,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Tusil Fire

The Tusil Fire, burning in San Diego County, had spread to 1,000 acres and had also forced evacuations on the Campo Reservation, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire, which started on Tuesday, was 25% contained as of Wednesday.

“Fire activity moderated overnight, allowing firefighters to strengthen containment lines and continue making progress toward full containment,” Cal Fire said in an update on Wednesday.

At least one structure was damaged by the fire, which also shut down the Interstate 8 freeway in both directions in the fire zone on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. The California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday morning that one lane in each direction of the freeway had been reopened.

One structure was damaged by the fire and some evacuation orders remain in effect, according to Cal Fire.

ABC News’ Amanda Morris, Jenna Harrison and Vanessa Navarete contributed to this report.

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6 killed in Iowa shooting spree in domestic dispute, police say: ‘Act of evil’
6 killed in Iowa shooting spree in domestic dispute, police say: ‘Act of evil’
Nighttime shot of unfurled police tape next to flashing lights from a police car. (halbergman/Getty Images)

(MUSCATINE, Iowa) — Six people were killed in a shooting spree at multiple locations across an Iowa city in an apparent domestic dispute, according to police.

The suspected gunman died from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound as officers confronted him, police said.

The “series of homicides” occurred Monday at two residences and a business in Muscatine, police said.

“Today I simply do not have the words — this act of evil and what it has done to our community,” Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said at a press briefing Monday.

Four of the victims were killed in one home, according to police. The shooting was reported around 12:12 p.m. local time Monday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. First responders found all four individuals dead at the scene.

The suspect — identified by police as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine — left the home prior to police arriving, authorities said. Officers located him nearby on a trail along the Mississippi River.

“While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life,” Kies said. “Officers and EMS personnel rendered aid. However, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Amid the investigation, detectives learned there were possibly additional victims and subsequently located two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. One was found at another home and the other at a nearby business, authorities said.

“Preliminary findings indicate the shootings stemmed from a domestic‑related dispute,” the Muscatine Police Department said in a press release. “All victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect.”

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims.

According to Muscatine Community Schools, the victims included two school district employees and two students.

“Our hearts are broken for the family members, friends, colleagues, classmates, and all those affected by this unimaginable loss,” Muscatine Community Schools Superintendent Clint Christopher said in a message to the school community on Monday. “We ask that you keep everyone impacted in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The police chief said the suspect has a criminal record, though he did not elaborate. There is no active threat to the community, Kies said.

The homicides remain under investigation.  

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Texas man federally charged in Secret Service-involved shooting near National Mall
Texas man federally charged in Secret Service-involved shooting near National Mall
A still from video that federal prosecutors say shows Michael Marx running from U.S. Secret Service officers. (Department of Justice)

(WASHINGTON) — A 45-year-old Texas man has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in which a teenage bystander was hit by gunfire, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Michael Marx faces three charges in connection with Monday’s shooting — felony assault of federal officers with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and unlawful possession of a firearm, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The complaint includes new images from CCTV showing the frantic scene during the shooting, which occurred at a busy intersection where multiple civilians were crossing the street Monday afternoon.

After a plainclothes Secret Service agent observed Marx in possession of a firearm, several uniformed Secret Service officers responded and located the suspect at 15th Street and Independence Avenue SW, at the time Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade was departing the White House, according to the complaint.

Officers gave “verbal commands” to the suspect, who began to run, according to the complaint. As officers chased him, the suspect pulled a firearm from his waistband while running and began firing toward one of them once he reached the sidewalk, according to the complaint. A bystander behind the officer was struck in the leg, it said.

Officers returned fire, striking Marx in his hand, left arm and upper abdomen and collapsed at the intersection, according to the complaint.

Investigators recovered a handgun loaded with 9mm ammunition from the area where Marx fell, according to federal prosecutors. He does not hold a license to carry a handgun in Washington, they said.

As U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro first told ABC News on Tuesday, Marx allegedly made statements to officers, including “F— the White House” and “Kill me, kill me, kill me,” while being transported in an ambulance to a hospital.

“We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an innocent bystander who was simply crossing the street with his family,” Pirro said in a statement Wednesday. “My office will pursue the most serious charges available against anyone who brings gun violence to our streets, particularly when that violence unfolds steps from the seat of our government and the path of the Vice President of the United States.”

Court records do not list any attorney information for Marx at this time.

The teen injured in the shooting has since been released from the hospital, Pirro told ABC News.

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