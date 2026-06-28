HiToms 3, Martinsville 1

The HiToms beat the Mustangs last night, 3-1. That leaves Martinsville with a 6-19 record, last in the CPL’s West Division, 10 games out of first with 23 games left in the season. The two teams play again tonight at Hooker Field.
Related Posts
Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs released without charges following arrest on domestic abuse allegations
(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from custody amid further investigation into domestic abuse allegations, the local district attorney’s office said a day after the NFL player was arrested in Wisconsin.
Jacobs, 28, was arrested and booked into the Brown County jail on three domestic abuse charges — battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.
He was also booked on two other charges — intimidation of a victim and strangulation and suffocation, police said.
The strangulation and suffocation charge is a felony and the others are misdemeanors, online jail records show.
The charges stem from a “disturbance complaint” that officers responded to Saturday morning, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department Chief Michael Renkas said in a press release.
Jacobs was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, Renkas said, who said the probe remains “active and ongoing.”
He was being held without bond, though Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Wednesday that Jacobs will be released from custody, and that a final charging decision will be made by his office “at a later date.”
“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” Lasee said in a statement. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued.”
Online jail records show Jacobs was released at 12:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
His attorneys said they are “extremely pleased” that Jacobs was released and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.
“We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future,” his attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, said in a statement.
In a statement following the arrest, the attorneys said Jacobs “vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public.”
“We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the statement from his attorneys continued.
A Packers spokesperson said they are “aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs.”
“As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” the statement added.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Jacobs at the top of a press briefing Wednesday, telling reporters he is “going to stick with the statement that we put out as an organization and just let the process play out.”
Jacobs is entering his third season with the Packers.
He began playing in the NFL in 2019, as a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, and was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in rushing yards in 2022.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Scoreboard roundup — 5/11/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Pistons 103, Cavaliers 112
Thunder 115, Lakers 110
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Avalanche 5, Wild 2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Angels 2, Guardians 7
Yankees 2, Orioles 3
Rays 8, Blue Jays 5
Diamondbacks 1, Rangers 0
Mariners 3, Astros 1
Giants 9, Dodgers 3
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Scoreboard roundup — 3/22/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Wizards 113, Knicks 145
Timberwolves 102, Celtics 92
Raptors 98, Suns 120
Trail Blazers 112, Nuggets 128
Nets 122, Kings 126
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Blue Jackets 0, Islanders 1
Golden Knights 3, Stars 2
Lightning 3, Flames 4
Sabres 5, Ducks 6
Kings 3, Mammoth 4
Jets 3, Rangers 2
Avalanche 3, Capitals 2
Hurricanes 5, Penguins 1
Predators 3, Blackhawks 2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa 73, Florida 72
Tennessee 79, Virginia 72
Utah State 66, Arizona 78
UCLA 57, UConn 73
Texas Tech 65, Alabama 90
Miami 69, Purdue 79
Kentucky 63, Iowa State 82
St. John’s 67, Kansas 65
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon 58, Texas 100
Michigan State 71, Oklahoma 77
Washington 59, TCU 62
NC State 63, Michigan 92
Texas Tech 47, LSU 101
Baylor 46, Duke 69
Maryland 66, North Carolina 74
Ole Miss 63, Minnesota 65
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.