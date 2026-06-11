In brief: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ coming to Disney+, and more
You’ll soon be able to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash at home. The third film in the James Cameron franchise will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on June 24 …
Ryan Murphy’s new show, The Shards, now has a release date. The drama series, based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, will premiere on FX and Hulu on Aug. 5. The show follows a group of privileged teens at an elite prep school in 1980s Los Angeles. The cast includes Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley …
Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman will be receiving honorary Oscars at the 2026 Governors Awards. The awards will be presented on Nov. 15 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles …
As tickets go on sale for the new live-action version of Disney’s Moana, the final trailer is here, featuring Dwayne Johnson as the egotistical demigod Maui. It hits theaters July 10. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …
FINNEAS is scoring the upcoming second season of the Netflix anthology series Beef.
The show, created by showrunner Lee Sung Jin, will return with a new storyline and cast on April 16.
“Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast,” FINNEAS says in a statement. “I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it.”
The first season of Beef starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and premiered in 2023. The soundtrack notably featured a number of ’90s and early 2000s rock songs, including a cover of the Incubus hit “Drive” recorded by Yeun.
The Beef season 2 cast includes Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.
FINNEAS previously scored the 2024 Apple TV miniseries Disclaimer. Outside of his soundtrack work, he’s released two solo albums and put out a record with singer-songwriter Ashe as The Favors.
FINNEAS is also known for producing his sister Billie Eilish’s albums.
Disney is bringing its magic to America’s 250th anniversary celebration with a series of special events, including a live concert in Nashville, one-of-a-kind experiences at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort and a two-hour primetime special on ABC.
The company-wide initiative, Disney Celebrates America, will also include a 24-hour multiplatform broadcast led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir that will take viewers across all 50 states beginning Friday, July 3 through Saturday, July 4.
The cross-platform broadcast will span ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, ESPN, and ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates and will feature anchor Diane Sawyer, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, Nightline co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts and Prime and WNT Sunday anchor Linsey Davis.
On Monday, June 29, 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts and ABC News national correspondent Will Reeve will host a two-hour primetime special, Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, reporting from Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, respectively.
The special will air from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, and ABC News Live.
Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida will also celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with the launch of “Soarin’ Across America” at EPCOT and Disney California Adventure Park, patriotic lighting on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, special performances and decor and limited-time merchandise, food and beverages leading up to July 4.
Disney Parks will continue the celebration with community events and offerings honoring veterans and military families.
In Nashville, Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash will feature live music performances and one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the U.S. set to a live score by the Nashville Symphony.
As part of the celebration of America, National Geographic and ABC News will also, between now and July 4, unveil a new list, “Seven Natural Wonders of America,” highlighting seven awe-inspiring locations across the country.
“As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, ‘Disney Celebrates America’ is our way of honoring this historic milestone by celebrating the people, places, and shared moments that define who we are,” Ken Potrock, president of major events integration for The Walt Disney Co., said in a statement Tuesday.
“Through immersive and creative park experiences and unprecedented broadcast moments, Disney invites everyone to come together and celebrate America in a truly meaningful way by reflecting on where we’ve been and imagining the extraordinary future we can create together.”
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.
Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.
The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, ABC Audio has learned. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus’ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film. Production will begin on the picture in June.
Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.
January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.
Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.
This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the Netflix release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.