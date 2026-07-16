Macon Bacon 12, Mustangs 9

Despite scoring 9 runs last night, the Mustangs fell to Macon Bacon 12-9. Martinsville travels to Lexington County, where they take on the Blowfish tonight. The Mustangs are 9-25 on the season, 13 games out of first, and in last place in the CPL West with 13 games left.
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Sharks 11, Mustangs 8
The Sharks beat the Mustangs 11-8 last night. Martinsville is now 7 and 20 on the season, 10 games out…
Scoreboard roundup — 3/26/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pirates 7, Mets 11
White Sox 2, Brewers 14
Nationals 10, Cubs 4
Twins 1, Orioles 2
Red Sox 3, Reds 0
Angels 3, Astros 0
Tigers 8, Padres 2
Rangers 3, Phillies 5
Rays 7, Cardinals 9
Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 8
Guardians 6, Mariners 4
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Knicks 103, Hornets 114
Pelicans 108, Pistons 129
Kings 117, Magic 121
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Blue Jackets 1, Canadiens 2
Penguins 4, Senators 3
Kraken 4, Lightning 3
Wild 3, Panthers 2
Stars 1, Islanders 2
Blackhawks 1, Flyers 5
Sharks 1, Blues 2
Devils 4, Predators 2
Avalanche 3, Jets 2
Capitals 7, Mammoth 4
Ducks 3, Flames 2
Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
Kings 4, Canucks 0
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Scoreboard roundup — 4/13/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Red Wings 3, Lightning 4 (OT)
Rangers 2, Panthers 3
Hurricanes 2, Flyers 3
Stars 6, Maples Leafs 5
Wild 3, Blues 6
Sharks 3, Predators 2
Sabres 5, Blackhawks 1
Avalanche 2, Oilers 1
Kings 5, Kraken 3
Jets 2, Golden Knights 6
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Diamondbacks 7, Orioles 9
Cubs 7, Phillies 13
Nationals 5, Pirates 16
Angels 10, Yankees 11
Marlins 10, Braves 4
Red Sox 6, Twins 13
Guardians 9, Cardinals 3
Rangers 8, Athletics 1
Mets 0, Dodgers 4
Astros 2, Mariners 6
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