Heat indices in the 100’s today, Friday and Saturday

Heat indices in the 100’s today, Friday and Saturday

Heat indices may reach the low 100s this afternoon, and again on Friday and Saturday afternoons. There is a slight risk of severe weather on Saturday, with the main threats being damaging winds and flooding. Sunny and hot today with widespread haze and a high of 95. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 73. Sunny and hot with widespread haze again on Friday, with a high of 94.

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