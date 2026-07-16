Heat indices in the 100’s today, Friday and Saturday

Heat indices may reach the low 100s this afternoon, and again on Friday and Saturday afternoons. There is a slight risk of severe weather on Saturday, with the main threats being damaging winds and flooding. Sunny and hot today with widespread haze and a high of 95. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 73. Sunny and hot with widespread haze again on Friday, with a high of 94.
Related Posts
One dead, four injured in Danville shooting
Police responded to reports of gunfire around 11:36 p.m. April 18 in the 700 block of Arlington Road in Danville.…
Severe weather threat continues as summer heat swelters on both coasts
Feels like temperatures. (ABC News) (NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans are under severe weather threats as storms and summer…
Man arrested on gun and drug charges
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a Martinsville man was arrested early Saturday after deputies found suspected cocaine, suboxone…