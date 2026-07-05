Tent collapses during severe storm, power outages persist

Tent collapses during severe storm, power outages persist

A fireworks tent appeared to have collapsed as severe storms passed through Henry County Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived on the scene and evaluated several people who were inside when the tent went down in the Big Lots parking lot on U.S. 220, just south of Martinsville.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area on Saturday, causing multiple power outages in Martinsville. Appalachian Power reported that 1,356 customers in Henry County and 261 in Patrick County were still without power around 9 p.m. last night. This morning, 202 customers in Henry County and 221 in Patrick County are still without power, with a 40% chance of more severe storms this afternoon.

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