Man arrested after standoff

A Henry County man was arrested after barricading himself inside of a home. On Sunday at 9 pm, deputies responded to a domestic incident at 157 Wedgewood Rd. in Ridgeway. 32-year-old Ethan Harr had brandished a firearm at family members in the residence and threatened to harm them and himself. Family members safely exited the residence. It took several hours for negotiators to talk Harr into surrendering. Harr has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandishing a firearm, and obstructing justice. Harr is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.
