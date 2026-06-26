Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour to reunite in new Netflix spy thriller series
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have said goodbye to Hawkins, but they aren’t saying goodbye to working together.
The Stranger Things co-stars are teaming up for a brand-new Netflix series.
Brown and Harbour are set to star in and executive produce an upcoming spy drama show from A24 that has received a straight-to-series order at Netflix. The pair will play father and daughter once again in the new series, which comes from Emmy-winning Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.
The currently untitled thriller follows “disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour)” who “is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field that has evolved beyond him,” according to an official description from the streamer.
“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” Jinny Howe, the Netflix head of scripted series in US and Canada, said. “Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.”
Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, and her father, Robert Brown, will executive produce the show for PCMA Productions.
Actor Chuck Norris, the martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.
“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family said Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”
The family said Norris was “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”
“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family statement continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”
Norris’ family said the actor had been recently hospitalized but did not share further details on his condition.
The actor turned 86 on March 10, just days before his death. He shared a video of himself boxing on his birthday, saying in the video, “I don’t age. I level up.”
Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris, was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his childhood in California. He learned karate while serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea, with the hopes of becoming a police officer after his service, he told The New York Times in a 1985 interview.
When he returned to Southern California after his military service, he instead opened a chain of karate schools.
It was through teaching karate that Norris was introduced to acting when he instructed the late Steve McQueen and McQueen’s son, he told the Times.
“He told me that I should think about projecting a presence, and never do a part that had a lot of dialogue,” Norris said of McQueen’s advice. “He told me, ‘Movies are visual, and when you try to verbalize something, you’re going to lose the audience.’ He said to let the character actors lay out the plot, and that when there were important things to say, you say it, and people will remember.”
From that fateful meeting with McQueen, Norris went on to have an acting career that spanned several decades and featured starring roles in blockbuster action movies including The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A.
In the 1990s, Norris became a television star with the series Walker, Texas Ranger, which he both starred in and executive produced.
In addition to acting, Norris was an author, including of his 2004 autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story.
Offscreen, Norris also entered the political arena, endorsing and campaigning for several conservative candidates over the years.
In his later years, Norris reached unexpected online fame when jokes known as “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online, touting Norris’ seeming invincibility with lines like, “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.”
Norris revealed his personal favorite in 2008, telling Extra, “My favorite is that they wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”
Norris capitalized on his online fame, growing a social media following of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where he continued to post everything from his workouts to life advice until the time of his death.
Norris is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O’Kelly, with whom he shared two children, twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris.
Norris is also survived by three other adult children, two sons, Eric Norris and Mike Norris, and a daughter, Dina Norris.
The actress is expecting her first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts.
Feldstein took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of her pregnancy. She collaborated on a post with Roberts, writing, “Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!” in the caption, followed by a pink bow emoji and a baby bottle emoji.
The post features photos of the couple dressed in pink clothing. Feldstein and Roberts pose with their hands resting on Feldstein’s baby bump with big smiles on their faces.
The final photo features a two-tiered cake adorned with light pink decorative bows. A message is piped on the cake board in light pink icing. It reads, “B+B are having a baby!”
Many celebrities wished the couple congratulations in the post’s comments section. Feldstein’s close friend Ben Platt wrote, “the universe is healing,” while Feldstein’s Booksmart director Olivia Wilde wrote, “Luckiest baby. And I’m finally a grandma!!!!”
Broadway legend Audra McDonald also sent well-wishes. “Amazing. Congrats to you two!” she wrote, while pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande commented a face holding back tears emoji alongside a heart and an exclamation point.
Feldstein and Roberts were married in New York’s Hudson Valley on May 20, 2023. The former shared a post to Instagram in December 2025 celebrating Roberts’ birthday, calling her “the most singular girl in the world – the greatest light to walk into any room – the best thing to ever happen to me,” saying she’s looking forward to their “most magical year ahead.”
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