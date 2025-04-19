Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter’s Basilica
Franco Origlia/Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis made a short and unannounced visit Saturday to St. Peter’s Basilica to pray before this evening’s Easter vigil and greet some of the faithful present.

The 88-year-old pontiff, in a wheelchair, arrived at around 6 p.m. local time accompanied by his nurse and stayed for about a quarter hour, stopping to pray at St. Peter’s tomb, the Italian press service Ansa reported.

The pope greeted those in attendance before heading back to his residence.

The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis “went to St. Peter’s Basilica for a time of prayer, to be close to the faithful who will be celebrating the Vigil of the Holy Night of Easter in the next few hours,” a statement read.

This is the pope’s third public appearance during Holy Week. On Thursday, he met with about 70 inmates at a prison in Rome.

“Every year l like to do what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, the washing of the feet, in a prison,” the pope told the attendees, according to a statement from the Vatican. “This year I cannot do it but i wanted to be close to you. I pray for you and all your families.”

The pontiff also appeared at a mass in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday, greeting a crowd of thousands gathered for the service.

Francis has remained mostly out of public view since his release in March from Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he’d spent more than five weeks after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Francis delegated to two cardinals his role in presiding over this weekend’s Easter masses, the Vatican Press Office said on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,700, local media reports
Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,700, local media reports
Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua via Getty Images

(MANDALAY CITY, MYANMAR) — At least 2,719 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of Friday’s massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, a government official told local media on Tuesday.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said during a televised broadcast that another 4,521 people were injured, according to The Associated Press and Reuters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Andrew Tate and brother’s travel restrictions lifted, Romanian officials say
Andrew Tate and brother’s travel restrictions lifted, Romanian officials say
Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP v

(LONDON) — Romania’s organized crime agency issued a statement Thursday saying court restrictions prohibiting controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate from leaving Romania while awaiting trial have now been lifted, clearing the way for them to fly.

Romanian media reports said the two had left the country aboard a private jet headed to the United States.

The charges against the Tates remain in force, and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, said the statement from the agency, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT.

The brothers have been confined to Romania since late 2022 when they were arrested on human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group.

They were charged in 2023 and have denied the charges.

The Tates’ departure follows reports Trump administration officials had lobbied Romania to lift a travel ban on them while they are awaiting trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Journalist among those freed from Belarus
Journalist among those freed from Belarus

(WASHINGTON) — Belarusian journalist Andrei Kuznechyk was released from prison on Wednesday after serving more than three years in prison, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.

“This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, Alesya, and their two young children. After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President [Donald] Trump,” RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus said in a statement.

“We are also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team, and to the Lithuanian government for their support,” Capus added.

Kuznechyk’s release comes a day after American schoolteacher Marc Fogel returned to the U.S. after being released from Russia.

Kuznechyk was initially sentenced in November 2021 to 10 days in jail on hooliganism charges, which he rejected at the time, according to RFE/RL.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.