Power outages caused by storms

Power outages caused by storms

On Tuesday, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts toppled trees in the area, causing power outages. The Martinsville Utility Department reported outages on Forest Street, Lanier, Cherokee, Rives and Mulberry Roads, and along Pine Street and Commonwealth Boulevard.

Related Posts

A cold front has arrived
A cold front has arrived

Frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued to our north and northwest. Also, in the northwest, a wind advisory…