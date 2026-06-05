‘Power’ spin-off starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora in the works

‘Power’ spin-off starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora in the works

Joseph Sikora (L) and Michael Rainey Jr. attend the Ghost Season 2 Premiere on November 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

There’s another Power series in the works, with Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. set to lead the cast. The two actors will reprise their roles as Tommy Egan and Tariq St. Patrick in Power: Legacy.

Power: Legacy picks up after the events of the Power Book IV: Force season finale, when Tariq arrives in Chicago to help save Tommy and asks him to return to New York to assist with his own business ventures. Although Tommy is initially reluctant to leave behind the empire he built in the Windy City, he ultimately decides to do so. According to the official logline, “Power: Legacy follows Tommy’s return to New York, where he teams up with Tariq as the two aim to take the city by storm.”

“Power never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet,” said 50 Cent, who serves as an executive producer. “Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they’re taking over New York City. Bringing Joseph and Michael back together is special; they’ve turned these characters into true icons of the Power universe.”

Michael and Joseph were first introduced in the original Power before going on to headline their respective spinoffs, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force.

Other spinoffs in the franchise include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which premieres its fifth and final season on June 12. Power: Origins, another upcoming series, will continue the story of the franchise’s early years and is currently filming in New York City.

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. (Getty Images)

It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their nearly two-year legal battle, according to a statement from their legal teams.

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online,” read a portion of the joint statement released on Monday.

The dispute was set to see a jury later this month.

The joint statement put out by the parties on Monday began, “The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind.”

The statement continued, “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.”

The settlement brings an end to the high-profile legal saga which kicked off in December 2024 when Lively filed a filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in late December, alleging “severe emotional distress” after she said Baldoni and key stakeholders in the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni followed up the action by filing a lawsuit against the New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy on Dec. 31 after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.

Also on Dec. 31, Lively formalized her complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni in New York.

Baldoni would respond by filing a civil lawsuit against Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds and others, for, among other things, extortion and defamation.

The suits were consolidated into one suit in January 2025.

In June of last year, Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation suit against The New York Times, was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

The New York Times countersued Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni’s production company, in September 2025, asking for reasonable costs and attorney fees paid back to the New York Times. The matter is ongoing according to the court docket.

On April 2 of this year, a federal judge in New York gutted much of Lively’s case against Baldoni, including claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set.

The judge determined Lively would be allowed to pursue certain claims of retaliation against Baldoni’s public relations team over alleged harm to her reputation, according to the ruling by Judge Liman.

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‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast
Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey star in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ season 1. (Steffan Hill/HBO)

Westeros is getting a few new faces.

Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan have joined the season 2 cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO made the announcement to its official Game of Thrones social media accounts on Wednesday.

“Every journey needs new companions,” the post’s caption reads.

Boynton will play Lady Rohanne, Ceesay takes on the role of Ser Bennis and Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on Jan. 18 and finished its run on Feb. 22. It consisted of six half-hour episodes about the adventures of an unexpected duo and is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The show takes place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

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Brendan Fraser on ‘The Mummy 4’: ‘Doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape’
Brendan Fraser on ‘The Mummy 4’: ‘Doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape’
Brendan Fraser appears on on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Nov. 24, 2025. (Weiss Eubanks/NBC)

Brendan Fraser is ready to return to the world of The Mummy.

The actor spoke about the upcoming fourth installment in the film franchise while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“Well, we’re gonna get the band back together,” Fraser said. “The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years.”

Fraser said he’s been hoping another movie in the franchise would get made for a long time.

“I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations — I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away,” he said.

The actor continued, asking fans of the franchise to “please wish me luck.”

“I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape,” he said.

Fraser will reprise his role of Rick O’Connell in The Mummy 4, which is set for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2027.

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