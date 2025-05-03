RFK Jr. calls for ‘new’ vaccines to undergo placebo-controlled trials

(ER Productions Limited/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will require new vaccines to undergo placebo testing, marking what a department spokesperson called “a radical departure from past practices.”

The policy change would force vaccines, in order to be approved for human use, to undergo studies in which half of individuals in a study receive a placebo – typically a saline shot – to compare results against the vaccine.

Placebo-controlled trials are already used to test new drugs or vaccines for safety and efficacy, but some experts consider it unethical to conduct such trials when a vaccine or treatment is already considered safe and efficacious. For example, they say, giving half of the kids in a trial a placebo for the measles vaccine when an already proven vaccine exists would put those participants unnecessarily at risk for the virus.

It remains unclear what HHS considers a “new” vaccine and whether that includes the flu and COVID vaccines, which are updated on an annual basis to better protect against currently circulating strains.

“FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary has indicated that significant updates to existing vaccines—such as those addressing seasonal strain changes or antigenic drift—may be considered ‘new products’ requiring additional clinical evaluation,” the department spokesperson told ABC News.

But the spokesperson indicated the yearly flu vaccine might not be affected by the policy, calling it “tried and tested for more than 80 years.”

It appears, instead, that the policy could impact the rollout of future COVID vaccines, which are updated annually.

When asked to elaborate on what the department considers a “new” vaccine, the spokesperson said that federal health agencies would follow the “Gold Standard of Science”.

Kennedy has long questioned the safety of vaccines and argued that placebo-based trials are needed to ensure vaccines aren’t doing more harm than good.

Even as thousands were dying during the COVID-19 public health emergency, COVID vaccines still underwent placebo-controlled studies with more than 100,000 volunteers from diverse populations. Experts say the practice is necessary to determine if a vaccine is not only effective, but also safe.

Many childhood vaccines were originally tested with placebo trials. Others have been available for decades, providing data from millions of people showing those vaccines are overwhelmingly safe and effective.

Once a vaccine for a disease is approved safe and effective, future versions of the shot are tested in clinical trials against the already approved shot. Clinical trials test whether the updated vaccines generate an immune response that’s comparable to or better than previous versions of the vaccine.

Even after vaccines are made available to the public, scientists continue to monitor them for safety. They also review any reports of side effects or reactions and share these facts with the public.

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Preventive care health benefits provided at no cost to tens of millions of Americans since 2010 under a popular provision of the Affordable Care Act are in the balance Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices consider whether the government task force behind the mandate to insurers is unconstitutional.

Among the services the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force designates for no-cost coverage under the federal health law are statins to lower cholesterol; colonoscopies for 45- to 49-year-olds; preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medicine to reduce the spread of HIV; medications to lower the risk of breast cancer for women; and lung cancer screenings for smokers.

The case was brought by a group of employers and individuals who oppose some of the task force’s recommendations for covered services on religious groups, specifically the PrEP medication to prevent HIV. They allege the group’s structure violates the Constitution and lower federal courts agreed.

If the justices uphold the decisions, the task force and its recommendations since 2010 could be invalidated — and along with them the guarantee of no-cost preventive services coverage many people enjoy.

“The case is not the kind of existential threat that we have seen in previous Supreme Court cases involving the ACA, but it’s certainly something that could affect a lot of people,” said Larry Levitt, executive vice president at KFF, a nonpartisan health policy group.

At the heart of the dispute is whether the structure of the 16-member task force is illegal under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause. The provision requires “principle officers” of the U.S. government, such as Cabinet secretaries and ambassadors, to be confirmed by the Senate. It stipulates that “inferior officers” who are appointed by Senate-confirmed officials are permissible, provided they are supervised and reviewed.

The plaintiffs allege that members of the task force, who are appointed and supervised by the Health and Human Services secretary, are not properly appointed and have too much power. While they can be removed at will, their recommendations for covered health services cannot be reviewed or overridden by anyone.

“Americans have the constitutionally protected freedom to live and work according to their religious beliefs, and governments exist to defend that freedom,” said Daniel Grabowski, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group supporting the plaintiffs. “We urge the Supreme Court to restore this accountability within the federal government and to the American people.”

The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled the task force unconstitutional and that its recommendations since 2010 be invalidated.

The Trump administration is defending the constitutionality of the task force and the health secretary’s power to oversee the body’s recommendations.

More than 150 million Americans rely on early screenings and interventions for chronic conditions under no-cost preventive services, according to American medical organizations. Public health groups say a decision striking down the task force could deeply affect the long-term health of Americans and disease prevention efforts. Insurers worry that it could inject instability into the insurance market, while hospital groups fear they may have to shoulder more of the burden from people who are sicker.

“The ACA’s preventive services requirement has been a game-changer, providing access to evidence-based preventive care and early detection of serious medical conditions,” said Wayne Turner, a senior attorney at the National Health Law Program, a nonprofit group that advocates for low-income communities. “The ACA’s coverage and cost-sharing protections are especially important for low-income persons, who will be harmed most if the Supreme Court refuses to allow the ACA provision to stand.”

Oral arguments in the case — Kennedy v. Braidwood Management — will be heard at the Supreme Court on Monday. A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.

HHS, FDA move to phase out 8 artificial food dyes in the US
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday a series of measures to phase out eight artificial food dyes and colorings from America’s food supply by the end of next year.

Speaking at a news conference, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said the agencies are looking to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings and to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes used in cereal, ice cream, snacks, yogurts and more.

“Today, the FDA is taking action to remove petroleum-based food dyes from the U.S. food supply and from medications. For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals,” he told reporters. “The FDA is also announcing plans today to authorize four additional natural color additives using natural ingredients in the coming weeks, while also accelerating the review and approval of other natural ingredient colors.”

Makary claimed studies have found a like between petroleum-based synthetic dyes and health conditions, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, obesity, diabetes, cancer and gastrointestinal issues.

‘Why are we taking a gamble?” he said. “While America’s children are sick and suffering, 41% of children have at least have at least one health condition, and one in five are on medication. The answer is not more Ozempic, more ADHD medication and more antidepressants. There’s a role for those medications, but we have to look at underlying root causes.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also due to speak at the news conference.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration in January started the process to ban one artificial dye, Red No. 3, which will need to be removed from food by January 2027 and from medications by 2028 because it was shown to cause cancer in rats.

Kennedy is now seeking to remove the six other petroleum-based dyes approved by the FDA. This includes Green No. 3, Citrus Red No. 2, Red No. 40, Orange B, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1 and Blue No. 2. The agency is also taking steps to revoke the authorization for two synthetic food colorings — Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B — within the coming months.

The department is also authorizing four new natural color additives.

It is not yet clear what enforcement mechanism Kennedy will seek to implement the new changes.

The timeline to phase out synthetic dyes comes after Kennedy told food industry leaders at a meeting last month that he wanted their companies to remove artificial dyes from their products by the end of his four-year term, according to a memo describing the meeting, which was obtained by ABC News.

Kennedy’s announcement Tuesday speeds up that process — and alert companies that Kennedy intends to make good on his warning quickly.

From candy to breakfast cereal to medication, synthetic food dyes are in a wide range of products that Americans consume. Studies suggest their vibrant color makes food more appealing and could even increase appetite.

The health effects of the dyes are not fully understood, but many other countries have either banned the additives outright or required food packaging warning labels about the health risks.

All dyes have the potential to spark allergic reactions for a small minority. Several dyes have been linked to hyperactivity and behavioral problems in children or have been shown to cause cancer in mice or rats — but none have shown to cause cancer in humans.

Already, red and blue states alike have taken matters into their own hands in removing artificial food dyes from certain foods. Both West Virginia and California have passed laws to ban a handful of food dyes from school lunches, with plans to extend the ban to a broader, statewide level too.

In West Virginia, the ban on artificial dyes in school lunch will go into effect in August, making it the first state in the country to implement such restraints. In California, it will take effect in 2028.

Twenty-six other states, from Iowa to Washington and from to Texas to Vermont, are considering similar legislation around banning food dyes or other chemical additives in foods, according to a list compiled by the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization that focuses on chemicals and toxins.

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment within California’s Environmental Protection Agency in 2021 concluded a two-year study into seven synthetic food dyes that found associations with certain neurobehavioral outcomes in some children.

Researchers also found that the FDA’s current level of “acceptable daily intake” levels for the dyes may be too high to protect children from the potential behavioral impact, the report said.

Amid growing Texas outbreak, how contagious is measles?

Measles virus particle, illustration. (Photo by KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Via Getty)

(NEW YORK) — Measles has been spreading across the U.S. for the last several weeks, sickening people in at least nine states amid a growing outbreak in western Texas.

Several people have been hospitalized and at least one unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas has died, marking the first U.S. measles fatality in a decade.

Some may believe that measles is a harmless childhood illness that causes a fever and a rash, clearing after a few days. However, it can also lead to serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old.

Measles is highly contagious in a totally unprotected group. One infected patient would be able to spread the illness to an average of 18 people.

How contagious is measles?

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known to humans. Just one infected patient can spread measles to up to nine out of 10 susceptible close contacts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Disease (CDC).

“So, if you have a bunch of unvaccinated kids in the school or in a daycare, nine out of 10 would likely be infected,” Dr. Peter Hotez, professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told ABC News. “That’s why you often see measles as your first breakthrough epidemic … once vaccination rates go down below 90% because this virus is so highly infectious and can transmit so easily.”

Another way to describe how contagious measles is its basic reproduction number (R0), a theoretical number that suggests how many people an infected patient may infect in a totally susceptible or unvaccinated population.

The R0 for measles ranges from 12 to 18, meaning if no one had any immunity, an infected person could transmit the virus up to an average of 18 people.

“Contrast that with the seasonal flu, and we’re going through a pretty severe flu season,” Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, EMS and disaster medicine medical director at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, told ABC News. “One person with the flu can infect up to three people. And so, measles, one of the most infective viruses that we have, can infect almost four times as many people as the flu.”

Why is measles so contagious?

Hotez said that it takes a very small amount of virus, or a few measles virus particles, to infect somebody.

It can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious droplets or through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes, according to the CDC.

Measles virus can linger in the air and live on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room.

Hotez said this is why there was a recent concern when a person infected with measles visited two colleges campuses in Texas and visited establishments to have lunch and dinner.

“So, each place that individual went, you had to worry that he or she left a trail of virus in the atmosphere,” he said. “So even after that individual left, another unvaccinated individual walking into the restaurant or walking into the same classroom space where this visitor was at could become infected.”

Measles complications

Some people who contract measles may suffer severe complications as a result of infection. Those most at risk include children younger than age 5, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

About in one in five unvaccinated people who contract measles are hospitalized and about one in 20 children with measles develop pneumonia, which is the most common cause of death in young children who get infected.

About one in 10 children infected with measles develop ear infections as well, which can lead to hearing loss, according to Hotez.

Additionally, about one out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop encephalitis — which is the swelling of the brain and can lead to brain damage — and one to three out of every 1,000 children with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications, the CDC says.

Vaccine availability drives down cases

In the decade before the measles vaccine became available, nearly all children contracted measles by age 15, according to the CDC.

The federal health agency estimates that 3 to 4 million in the U.S. were sickened by measles every year, about 48,000 were hospitalized and about 400 to 500 people died. About 1,000 people suffered encephalitis.

In 1963, the first measles vaccine became available, followed by an improved vaccine in 1968. CDC data show that cases fell from 385,165 confirmed cases in 1963 to 26,686 cases in 1973.

In 1971, the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine became available and, in 1989, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians recommended children receive a second MMR dose.

By 2000, annual recorded cases had fallen to just 85 and measles was declared eliminated, meaning it was without continuous spread for at least 12 months.

MMR vaccine is like a shield

The CDC currently recommends that children receive two vaccine doses, the first at 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective. Most vaccinated adults don’t need a booster.

Cozzi, from Rush University Medical Center, described the MMR vaccine as a shield and measles as an enemy trying to pierce the shield with arrows.

“So, if you’re protected and you have that vaccine, you have a shield in front of you,” he said. “And if something were to get past that shield, it may infect you, but it’s less severe.”

He noted that people who have the measles vaccine can still be infected.

“However, just like the flu, their symptoms and their duration of illness is much less,” he said.

Cozzi said this is evident in Texas, where an outbreak is occurring. As of Friday, just five of the 146 cases were vaccinated – and with just one dose of the MMR vaccine. The remaining cases are among those who are unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status.

Rise in vaccine hesitancy, exemptions

Despite the protectiveness of the MMR vaccine, CDC data show vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years and the percentage of exemptions have risen.

An October 2024 CDC report found that vaccination coverage among kindergartners decreased from 95.2% during the 2019–2020 school year to 92.7% in the 2023–2024 school year.

While medical exemptions have held steady for the past decade between 0.2% and 0.3%, non-medical vaccine exemptions rose to 3.1% during the 2023-24 school year, which is the highest figure recorded in at least 13 years.

Cozzi said there has been an increase in vaccine hesitancy after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen some kindergartners not receiving the MMR vaccine. The same has been true of the polio and DTaP vaccines, with the latter protecting against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

“The onus is really on us as physicians and health care clinicians to have good, honest conversations with our families and our parents, discussing all of the positive things with vaccines — hearing them, understanding their concern — but still providing that proactive nature to prevent all of the severe infections like measles, especially the very devastating consequences that it can have, specifically for those unvaccinated individuals,” he said.

